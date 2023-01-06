Read full article on original website
The Puyallup City Council Jan. 10 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 10 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Lakewood City Council Jan. 9 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Jan. 9 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Jan. 9
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
Steilacoom Town Administrator January 6 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 6 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TNT: Chief Leschi monument toppled last month in Lakewood righted by city. Honor walk planned
“A knocked-over monument commemorating the execution of Nisqually Chief Leschi has been righted. A crew from the city of Lakewood put the boulder back in place Tuesday morning.” Read more at The News Tribune website.
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Artesian Commons Park might reopen as an open air market
Olympia's Parking & Business Improvement Area (PBIA) is contemplating partnering with the city's economic development department to reopen and use the Artesian Commons Park, which was shut down in 2018. Strategic project manager Amy Buckler, who also serves as PBIA's staff liaison, suggested the partnership during the discussion on the...
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
Proposal would stop businesses from going cashless in King County
Cash will remain king in King County under a new council proposal that would require all businesses in unincorporated areas to accept cash. County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles introduced the legislation Thursday. She says accepting cash ensures that residents who don't have access to credit or banking accounts, and therefore rely on cash, can still participate in the economy.
Seattle election could create a Social Housing Developer at City Hall — But it’s too late for The Madkin
It is time to vote on whether City Hall should aim directly at the center of the Seattle housing crisis and begin building government developed and managed apartment buildings across the city. Ballots will be mailed later this month for a February special election to decide on I-135, an initiative...
Street restoration and final touches continue in business districts
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area, including crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
SSMCP Requests for Proposals Amended
City of Lakewood announcement. On December 1, 2022 South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) published three RFPs for work in 2023 that have since been amended. Those amendments refer to the project timeline and maximum allowable costs for all three RFPs issued. A link to the amended RFPs is...
The POWER of teamwork
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. As a kid, I kind of liked power outages – it was an adventure where we used candles! As an adult? Not so much. I need to make sure I am prepared, including updating my emergency kit. Do I have fresh batteries for my flashlights? Has the food expired? Are my gas cans full?
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
LASA Announces the Retirement of Executive Director Janne Hutchins
Submitted by Shannon O’Connell. Lakewood, WA: On January 6, 2023, LASA, a local housing non-profit organization committed to ending homelessness and recurrent homelessness, announced the retirement of Executive Director Janne Hutchins. LASA started over thirty years ago when the Rev. Luther Kriefall, pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran, called...
TCC Scholarship Application Now Open: Workshops Start Monday
Tacoma Community College announcement. Students who plan to attend Tacoma Community College during the 2023-24 academic year, including current high school seniors, are invited to complete an application for TCC Foundation scholarships. Students only need to complete one application, but the application process puts students into consideration for all TCC Foundation scholarships for which they qualify. Apply at tacomacc.edu/scholarships through March 31, 2023.
CPSD Promising Future: Elena Bryany
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Meriwether Elementary School third grader Elena Bryant. Elena loves going to school in the morning and is friends with all the students in her class. “We all like helping each other,” she said. “When students are having a hard time with something, my teacher lets us help them figure out a problem or focus on a topic.”
