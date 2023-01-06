Read full article on original website
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
Patriots' Jake Bailey: Lands on suspended list
The Patriots placed Bailey (back) on the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed earlier Friday that Bailey will miss the rest of the season after the punter's 21-day window to return from injured reserve came to a close, so the move to the suspended list won't affect Bailey's status for Week 18. According to Reiss, Bailey received the suspension for his differing viewpoint from the team about his readiness to play. Bailey will lose out on two game checks as a result of the suspension, which could also threaten some of the guaranteed money he was due to receive on the four-year, $13.5 million extension he signed in August.
Browns reportedly request to interview Jerod Mayo for vacant defensive coordinator position
Cleveland will also reportedly interview Brian Flores for the role. Less than a day after the Patriots’ season ended, changes may already be afoot. Jerod Mayo, listed officially as New England’s linebackers coach, could be headed elsewhere. According to multiple reports, the Browns have asked permission to interview Mayo about possibly becoming the team’s new defensive coordinator.
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable with illness
Okoronkwo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts due to an illness. Okoronkwo landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and was limited during Friday's session. If he's unable to suit up, Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green and Mario Addison would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Jerry Hughes.
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Forced out with injury
Hainsey (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hainsey departed for the locker room after he apparently aggravated an existing hamstring injury, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. In his stead, starting left guard Nick Leverett has slid over to center while John Molchon has stepped in at left guard. With the Buccaneers set to play next week during the wild-card round of the playoffs, it will be worth monitoring Hainsey's status given the injury-riddled state of Tampa Bay's starting offensive line.
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start
Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons want to be back with Tennessee Titans in 2023. Here's why.
Two of the Tennessee Titans' most important players head into uncertain offseasons with hope they'll return in 2023. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons both told media on Monday that they want to be back with the Titans in 2023. Tannehill has an option in his contract that the Titans can exercise to trade or waive him after June and save $27 million against the salary cap. Simmons is heading into the fifth-year option of...
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Inactive against Bengals
Huntley (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, leaving Anthony Brown as the Ravens' starting quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Reports throughout the week mostly suggested Huntley was on track to play, but then Saturday he was said to be a true game-time decision and is now officially out for the season finale. Brown, an undrafted rookie, previously got some playing time Week 14 against the Steelers when Huntley left early due to a concussion.
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday
Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Browns executive Glenn Cook will interview to become general manager of Titans
BEREA ― Glenn Cook has emerged as a general manager candidate for the second consecutive NFL offseason hiring cycle. An assistant GM and vice president of player personnel for the Browns, Cook will interview with the Tennessee Titans for their GM vacancy, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Monday for the Beacon...
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
Jerry Jones Calls on Cowboys to Use ‘Nightmare’ Season Finale Loss as Motivation
With a possible shot at capturing a second consecutive NFC East title heading into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys (12-5)... The post Jerry Jones Calls on Cowboys to Use ‘Nightmare’ Season Finale Loss as Motivation appeared first on Outsider.
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Good to go for Sunday
Dallas (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. Even though Kenneth Walker and Dallas both didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, the two running backs will approach the weekend without a designation after both logged some reps during Friday's session. Walker was a full participant in the workout, while Dallas was limited, but the latter still looks like he'll be in strong position to serve as the top change-of-pace option behind the former. Dallas' main competition for the backup role, Travis Homer (ankle), is listed as doubtful and appears likely to miss a second straight game, while the lone other running back on the active roster, Godwin Igwebuike, is typically used on special teams. While Homer was sidelined for last week's win over the Jets, Dallas was productive during his time on the field, carrying seven times for 43 yards and recording three receptions for 55 yards on four targets.
Bills' Josh Allen: Finishes with 42 total TDs
Allen completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. He added nine rushing attempts for 16 yards. Allen's four-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox put the Bills up 14-7 early in the second quarter, but he was intercepted at New England's three-yard line in the final minute of the first half to prevent Buffalo from taking a lead into the locker room. The star quarterback bounced back with a 42-yard touchdown pass to John Brown in the third quarter and a 49-yarder to Stefon Diggs in the fourth, improving his TD:INT to 35:14. Allen added seven rushing touchdowns in 16 games, finishing two short of his career high in both passing and rushing scores. Allen's productive campaign helped the Bills secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a home playoff game against the Dolphins in the wild-card round.
