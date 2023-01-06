Connor Bedard watch: Which NHL team has best shot at drafting generational talent?

Connor Bedard is expected to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NHL draft. Perry Nelson, USA TODAY Sports Connor Bedard is expected to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NHL draft. Perry Nelson, USA TODAY Sports

Connor Bedard showed in the world junior championship why he has been touted for years as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

He won tournament MVP by scoring 23 points in seven games as Canada repeated as gold medal winners.

In his first game back with the Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats, the 5-10, 185-pound center scored four goals and two assists in a 6-2 win against the Calgary Hitmen.

That gives Bedard, 17, who entered the Western Hockey League draft early as a 15-year-old, a league-best 70 points in 29 games. He has a 28-game point streak since being shut out in the opener. Last year, he had 100 points in 62 games.

With the draft lottery winner able to move up only 10 spots this year, the bottom 11 teams have a chance to land the generational talent. Here's a look at the teams with the best chances, starting with the last-place team (stats as of Jan. 8; this file will be updated at various points during the season).

Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, 26 pts.)

The Blackhawks have a two-game winning streak, including a 2-0 win on Jan. 6 against the Arizona Coyotes, another team in the Bedard watch. It was just their fourth win since Nov. 12 (4-20-1), what was expected after they traded Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach at the 2022 draft and didn't qualify Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik. Star Patrick Kane missed both wins with a lower-body injury. If the Blackhawks choose to continue their rebuild, they have plenty of unrestricted free agents who could be moved at the deadline, ranging from Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou to franchise players Kane and Jonathan Toews (they would have to waive their no-movement clauses).

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-25-2, 26 pts.)

Johnny Gaudreau, the top free agent last summer, was named to his seventh All-Star Game appearance, but the team has other issues. Defenseman Zach Werenski is out for the season, Patrik Laine, currently playing, has been sidelined twice by injury and once by COVID protocol. The goaltending has struggled at times. A Dec. 31 win vs. the Blackhawks created some space between them and last place. Bedard would answer the question of who plays between Gaudreau and Laine.

Anaheim Ducks (12-25-4, 28 pts.)

They added veterans in the offseason to help their talented youngsters, but have started slowly. They didn't get their first regulation win until Nov. 23 and it took them until Dec. 15-17 to get two in a row. Though they had another two-game winning streak in early January, it ended with a 7-1 loss to the Bruins. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale is likely out for the season. General manager Pat Verbeek showed his willingness last season to trade pending UFAs and that list includes John Klingberg and three other defensemen.

Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, 31 pts.)

The schedule makers didn't do the rebuilding team any favors, with 20 of the Coyotes' first 24 games on the road and 26 out of 38. Their road losing streak has hit 12 games. Of course, the unbalanced schedule means more games in cozy Mullett Arena down the stretch, and they are 7-4-2 there, though they have lost their last three. A decision has to be made on defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who had expressed interest in a trade. Bedard would be a good draw if voters approve a new arena in Tempe during a May special election.

San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, 32 pts.)

Erik Karlsson's resurgent Norris Trophy-caliber season is keeping the Sharks a little more competitive than expected, but they have only four home wins. Mike Grier is in his first season as general manager and could continue to remake this team, as he did with an offseason trade of Brent Burns. Plus, he has a decision to make on pending restricted free agent Timo Meier, their leading goal scorer.

Montreal Canadiens (16-21-3, 35 pts.)

The Canadiens had the first pick last season and showed some strong play early in the first full season under coach Martin St. Louis. But they went on a 1-9-1 slide before beating the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 7. They also hold the first-round pick of the Florida Panthers, who currently sit in the bottom 11.

Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, 37 pts.)

Coach John Tortorella has the team playing better than last season, though that hasn't always translated to wins. The Flyers had a 10-game winless streak following a 7-3-2 start. A recent four-game winning streak was ended by a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goalie Carter is back from injury, but Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson and Ryan Ellis are on injured reserve.

Vancouver Canucks (17-19-3, 37 pts.)

The Canucks have overcome a season-opening 0-5-2 start and have been hovering around .500 since mid-December. Pending UFA Bo Horvat is the team's top goal scorer. No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko is hurt and wasn't playing well before the injury.

Other teams

Ottawa Senators (18-18-3, 39): The Senators, who made major moves in the offseason, seem to be gelling after a slow start. Third-year Tim Stützle has 12 points in his last seven games. Josh Norris is out long-term with a shoulder injury.

Detroit Red Wings (16-15-7, 39): They are 3-7-2 since Dec. 6 and have given up at least four goals in seven of their last nine games.

Panthers (18-18-4, 40): They gave up their first-rounder last season for rental defenseman Ben Chiarot.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Connor Bedard watch: Which NHL team has best shot at drafting generational talent?