Damar Hamlin, football safety and what we're missing in the 'violent spectacle' debate

Collisions, tackles and high-impact hits are nothing new in football. But America wasn't prepared to witness Monday night's tragedy , when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle. The 24-year-old collapsed suddenly on the field, causing the NFL to suspend the game. Doctors said Thursday that Hamlin was making substantial progress and his neurologic condition and function are intact.

The play, according to sports experts, appeared to be routine. "It's something that could have occurred to anyone on the field," says Brian Turner, Xavier University of Louisiana psychologist and former college football player.

Yet, it’s rare that a player collapses with cardiac arrest so millions were shocked, players traumatized, as medical personnel used CPR on an unconscious Hamlin for nearly 10 minutes.

Along with an outpouring of support, the shocking injury was a wake-up call to some viewers regarding the "violence" of contact sports. "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in Wednesday, saying she now would not "want (her) boys to play football."

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest. Ed Zurga/AP

It's a longstanding debate – but one that sports psychologists say is typically oversimplified.

"Football certainly poses risks, but I have a hard time saying any sport or physical activity is 'bad' and 'dangerous' as a global statement," says Lindsay DiStefano, department head and professor in the University of Connecticut's Department of Kinesiology.

Every sport comes with challenges , both physical and mental. It's something athletes, coaches and professionals take into consideration to protect the team. But those who have the privilege to minimize football as "sheer violence" are overlooking its significance, experts say: For many, it's a chance to use your athleticism to achieve an education. To make money. To change your life.

"It's the dream come true for the very few who are able to make it (to the NFL)," DiStefano adds. "A dream that can open their eyes to the different opportunities that could be available them."

Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked players: How to cope after witnessing trauma

What most people are missing in the football safety debate: 'We love the life it's given'

The risk of injury is all-too-common in contact sports like football: Sprains and strains, muscle tears and concussions and on the more extreme end, traumatic brain injuries or sudden cardiac arrest.

"We understand the risks that come with it," Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Cole told The Athletic . "But we love this game. We love the life it’s given a lot of us. It’s a job that we’ve chosen."

Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Bengals on Monday night. Dylan Buell, Getty Images

For high school and college football players, athletic scholarships can provide an opportunity for higher education. For the few that go professional, a way to make money and create generational wealth. (Take, for instance Michael Oher, whose journey from foster care to the University of Mississippi to NFL stadiums inspired the 2009 film "The Blind Side").

"Individuals who are in areas with low resources might not have access to go to college or pursue professions where they can generate a lot of income. So for the few that make it (to the NFL), that's substantial," DiStefano says.

Sports mental health expert T.M. Robinson-Mosley adds that while there are high risks in the professional football industry, "it's also high reward."

"When you're thinking about college graduation and matriculation, particularly for athletes from underrepresented communities who otherwise wouldn't have access to quality education, there really is this life-changing trajectory when they're able to get access to a college degree and on the athletic side, get access to facilities that allow them to train and potentially transition to the next highest level of the sport," Robinson-Mosley says, calling the decision to play "heavy, complex and really nuanced."

Football can be dangerous. How can we improve the playing experience?

Experts say there is much to learn from Hamlin's tragic injury. But rather than demonizing football, the dialogue should instead focus on reducing risks so players can reap its benefits and enjoy it – safely.

"Many things that require physical exertion, not just football, can put us at greater risk for injury and harm," Turner says. "The conversation should be, 'Are we actually creating a space where injuries are less likely to occur?' 'Are we providing the support that is necessary to allow a person to have a quality of life that is not completely diminished (after the injury)?"

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

Improved equipment, rule changes and properly-trained medical staff are some of the measures already in place to "eliminate potentially dangerous tactics and reduce the risk of injuries." But sports psychologists say it doesn't stop there:

Healthy team culture: Recognize that an emphasis on "winning" and "competition" should not overshadow the importance of preserving your own, and others', safety. This includes the pressure to continue playing after an injury.

Recognize that an emphasis on "winning" and "competition" should not overshadow the importance of preserving your own, and others', safety. This includes the pressure to continue playing after an injury. Proper training from coaches: on how to tackle properly yet safely in a way to minimize injuries for yourself and others.

on how to tackle properly yet safely in a way to minimize injuries for yourself and others. Investing in qualified healthcare professionals: As shown by the swift response to Hamlin's collapse, Distefano says certified athletic trainers, physicians and sports medicine professionals are necessary for responding to real-time, emergency situations.

As shown by the swift response to Hamlin's collapse, Distefano says certified athletic trainers, physicians and sports medicine professionals are necessary for responding to real-time, emergency situations. Education for prevention : Parents, coaches and players should all be cognizant of the risks and injuries associated with football such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — especially for younger athletes

Damar Hamlin treated with AED and CP: Emergency response, explained

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Damar Hamlin, football safety and what we're missing in the 'violent spectacle' debate