3 Women Stole $71K From Morris County Atlantic Health Using Bogus Timecard Scheme: Prosecutor

A former Atlantic Health System employee and two other women were arrested after concocting a scheme involving bogus time cards that resulted in the theft of more than $71,000, authorities in Morris County announced.

Jessica Addison, 39, and Kaleigh Kalb, 21, of Chester, as well as Isabella Valentine, 21, of Mendham Township, were charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

The investigation began in November 2021, when authorities were tipped off to a “suspected employee theft of payroll funds” out of the Morris Plains Atlantic Health System location.

A follow-up investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes Unit found that Addison, a now former worker, allegedly created bogus employee profiles for Kalb and Valentine, despite the fact that neither of them worked for the company.

Addison then submitted fake timecards, which allowed them to systematically receive and distribute weekly payroll distribution amongst the women ultimately totaling around $71,157, investigators allege.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information asked to call the Financial Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

Other assisting agencies include police departments in Chester, Mendham Township, Washington Township, and Morris Plains, as well as the Atlantic Health Security Department.

