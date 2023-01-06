ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1808Delaware

Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ-friendly apartment complex proposed for Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposed 10-story apartment complex would bring new LGBTQ-friendly living spaces to the Short North. Developers want to build the complex at the former Garden Store on High Street, right next to Stonewall Columbus. “It is intended to be welcoming and inclusive, and just wanting to be an environment where people […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

2 libraries remain closed amid water damage repairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you work remotely, the library may now be your office. If you're a student, it's where you score solid Wi-Fi access. It may be a place your children get help with homework or you get help on the job search. The library has become more like a community center, a place people depend on.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

New subdivision proposed

During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
DELAWARE, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead after South Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead following a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m., police say.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a reported shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Riverview Drive just west of Olentangy River Road just before 10:15 a.m. The Columbus Division of Police arrived at the scene and discovered the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City, owners of Latitude Five25 agree on terms to sell property

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge has approved the immediate sale of a Near East Side property where all residents were forced to evacuate last week. Paxe Latitude, the owners of Latitude Five25, agreed to the terms of the sale Tuesday night after hashing things out behind closed doors in the Franklin County Municipal Environmental Court earlier in the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community activists say crime rates point to progress, room for growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus community leaders believe their anti-crime efforts are working — but said their work isn’t done. After Columbus police released its 2022 crime report showing downward trends in homicides, assaults and other crimes, activists and leaders said their motivation to continue improvements has only boomed. “There is still a lot of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
HILLIARD, OH
