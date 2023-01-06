Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Football: Stover announces return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Related
AEP proposes new plan to raise rates to improve power lines, residents express concern
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio is proposing a new plan to stop the pressure on our power grids this summer. This will avoid the power outages many experienced last summer during excessive heat and powerful storms. Last summer, 170,000 people in Ohio went without power for days. If this...
Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week
Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
LGBTQ-friendly apartment complex proposed for Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposed 10-story apartment complex would bring new LGBTQ-friendly living spaces to the Short North. Developers want to build the complex at the former Garden Store on High Street, right next to Stonewall Columbus. “It is intended to be welcoming and inclusive, and just wanting to be an environment where people […]
NBC4 Columbus
Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
cwcolumbus.com
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
2 libraries remain closed amid water damage repairs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you work remotely, the library may now be your office. If you're a student, it's where you score solid Wi-Fi access. It may be a place your children get help with homework or you get help on the job search. The library has become more like a community center, a place people depend on.
Delaware Gazette
New subdivision proposed
During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
Police: 1 dead after South Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead following a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m., police say.
Police: Man dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead after a reported shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Riverview Drive just west of Olentangy River Road just before 10:15 a.m. The Columbus Division of Police arrived at the scene and discovered the...
City, owners of Latitude Five25 agree on terms to sell property
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge has approved the immediate sale of a Near East Side property where all residents were forced to evacuate last week. Paxe Latitude, the owners of Latitude Five25, agreed to the terms of the sale Tuesday night after hashing things out behind closed doors in the Franklin County Municipal Environmental Court earlier in the day.
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Community activists say crime rates point to progress, room for growth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus community leaders believe their anti-crime efforts are working — but said their work isn’t done. After Columbus police released its 2022 crime report showing downward trends in homicides, assaults and other crimes, activists and leaders said their motivation to continue improvements has only boomed. “There is still a lot of […]
Police: Hilliard student accused of posting online threats toward school district
HILLIARD, Ohio — A 15-year-old female student has been charged with inducing panic after allegedly posting threatening messages to social media. The announcement comes after the Hilliard City School District announced there would be an increased police presence at Hilliard Davidson High School Monday morning. The school district said...
cwcolumbus.com
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 27-year-old woman is recovering after a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of West State Street shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located...
New effort to keep Columbus teens away from violence, focus on their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local non-profit organization is starting a new series focused on building up Columbus’ youth and keeping them away from violence. The Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children’s mission is to turn their pain into purpose. “We knew that the youth needed some type of engagement out of the norm that they […]
Hilliard Davidson increases police presence following 'disturbing' social media post
HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard City Schools announced there will be an increase in police presence at Davidson High School Monday out of an abundance of caution due to a "disturbing" social media post. In a letter to parents Sunday, district leaders said they were made aware of screenshots from...
Pickerington police report close to 2 dozen car break-ins in 1 month
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — It’s been 445 days, but Kaylee McReynolds’s father is still with her. “His jacket, his bracelet,” she said, looking over her father’s items she is wearing. “I’m wearing his boot socks. I don’t know, you can’t put it into words. It just hurts.”
cwcolumbus.com
Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
10TV
Columbus, OH
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1