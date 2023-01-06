Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury proves to be a community that cares
TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box. “Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
communityadvocate.com
CSF Marlborough Dollars for Scholars plans Casino Night
MARLBOROUGH – CSF Marlborough Dollars for Scholars has provided need-based scholarships to residents for more than 30 years. Last year, the organization provided $85,000 in scholarships. Scholarships range in amount from $1,000 to $2,000. In addition, 116 scholarships have been distributed through the SummerFUNds Enrichment Program for students in kindergarten through grade 11.
advocatenews.net
Longtime Malden educator donates $5K to Malden Overcoming Addiction
Former Linden Principal honors memory of his son, Jim Dempsey. Malden Overcoming Addiction (MOA) is pleased to announce that this year’s annual Malden Overcomes Day, to be held in August of 2023, will be called the Malden Overcomes-William Dempsey Family Day. MOA President Paul Hammersley and Vice President Dana Brown were honored to accept a generous $5,000 donation from longtime Malden Public Schools educator and former Linden Principal William “Bill” Dempsey, in memory of his son, Jim Dempsey.
thisweekinworcester.com
Support Elder Services of Worcester Area with Purchase of Big Y Community Bag
WORCESTER - For every Community Bag sold at the Big Y supermarket in Worcester in January, Elder Services of Worcester area will receive $1. For each purchase of a $2.50 Community Bag reusable bag at the Big Y Supermarket at 100 Mayfield St. this month, $1 will be donated will be donated to the Elder Services of Worcester Area's Meals on Wheels program.
ABC6.com
Fall River mayor seeks volunteers to assist elderly, disabled people in shoveling this winter
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Fall River is looking for volunteers to shovel out elderly and disabled people throughout the snowy season. During each snow storm, the Mayor’s Office receives calls from disabled and elderly people who need assistance shoveling. At this time, there are...
Watertown News
Small Saves Checks Out His Highlights in This Week’s Comics
James DeMarco grew up in Watertown and became a goaltender at age 5. It’s his life’s passion to stand between the pipes and keep the puck out of the net. Combining this with the love of cartooning Small Saves emerged in 1991 and took on a life of his own. “To play goal–then come home and draw Small Saves — is my ideal definition of a good day.”
caughtindot.com
5 Things You Should Know This Week – January 9th
Fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs & more. You can now get farm-fresh food delivered right to your door! Dorchester Winter Farmers Market has two ways to shop! In-person on Saturdays from January 14th – March 18th at Shawmut Station or shop online! Visit their website to place your order! You can also learn about food assistance & the City of Boston’s Coupon Program. SNAP/HIP benefits accepted. #DWFM #DWFM2021 North of Boston Farm family farmers since 1683 – is providing home delivery for the Dorchester Winter Farmers Market!
Watertown News
Former Watertown Teacher Earns Statewide Award for Work in Weston Schools
Phil Oates, a former Watertown Middle School teacher and interim principal at Lowell School, received an honor from the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association for his work as assistant principal at Weston Middle School. He lives in Watertown. The Weston Public Schools published the following announcement:. We are thrilled to...
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.
Weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with the people you care about most – friends, family, or a mix of both. And if you're lucky enough to live in a city like Boston, you'll never run out of things to do with your loved ones.
Watertown News
Watertown’s First Deputy City Manager Has Experience in Medford, Somerville
The following announcement was provided by the City of Watertown:. City Manager George J. Proakis is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Emily Monea as. Watertown’s new Deputy City Manager. Ms. Monea has most recently served as Acting Chief of Staff to Mayor Luengo-Koehn for the. City of...
newyorkalmanack.com
Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era
Before, during, and after the Civil War, white abolitionists and Republicans refused to secure equal employment opportunity for Black Bostonians, condemning many of them to poverty. Still, Jones finds, some Black entrepreneurs created their own jobs and forged their own career paths. Highlighting the everyday struggles of ordinary Black workers,...
WCVB
Dunkin' devotee surprised on his 95th birthday
LYNN, Mass. — Through the terms of seven U.S. presidents and seven Massachusetts governors, one devoted customer has walked about a mile to his preferred Dunkin' for his morning coffee and a donut. Fred Brown, known by many as Uncle Fred, has been taking that walk for about 40...
Lowell organization helps young adults in bad situations with job skills
LOWELL - An organization in Lowell is helping young adults in bad situations by teaching them life and job skills.UTEC, which stands for United Teen Equality Center, started in 1999 as safe space for kids and has grown into an outreach initiative to help young people incarcerated or involved in gang violence.The program's workshops help teach important skills to those struggling to find a path forward."First and foremost, UTEC's focus is providing opportunities to young adults who have barriers to employment and other areas of life," said UTEC's Sr. Director of Social Enterprises Ricardo Febles. "Learning how to be in...
wbrc.com
Dunkin’ workers surprise longtime customer with 95th birthday party
BOSTON (WCVB) - Employees at a Dunkin’ store in Massachusetts helped surprise a longtime customer with a birthday party. Workers recently set aside a table for customer Fred Brown, an Air Force veteran. The team said Brown regularly stops at the store and they wanted to surprise him with...
Watertown News
Our History: A Look Back at the Flu Pandemic of 1918 in Watertown
This is the first of a series of stories on Watertown history that originally appeared in the Historical Society of Watertown’s newsletter:. The following story was written by David J. Russo, for the January 2012 Historical Society newsletter, “The Town Crier”. At the time, David was the Historical Society Recording Secretary and Chair of the Watertown Historical Commission.
valleypatriot.com
Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER
Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
cambridgeday.com
Project to replace long-closed Somerville Star winning favor with 46% of its units affordable
Project to replace long-closed Somerville Star winning favor with 46% of its units affordable. The planned redevelopment at the site of a long-closed Star Market appeared to have broad public support Wednesday in the second of a series of public hearings held by the Somerville Zoning Board of Appeals. The board plans to vote Feb. 1 on whether to grant a comprehensive permit for the project, which would approve all requested waivers for the project rather than voting on each one individually.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quincy has suffered a week-long New Year’s hangover. #happynewyear
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Quincy has suffered a week-long New Year’s hangover. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. For starters, the first round of 2023 Quincy property tax bills are hitting locals’ mailboxes. Next up, the MBTA got off to its usual at...
Home of the Week: 15-Room Sudbury Home at $2.395 Million
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an estate-like home in the Town of Sudbury. The 39 Thornberry Lane property was built in 2003. Priced at $2.395 million the house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car garage. The 15-room house has...
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
