Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Tacoma guaranteed income program shows how much it can help
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Debbie Wilkerson decided to retire early from her job at Jack-in-the-Box. But it wasn’t really by choice, said the 64-year-old Tacoma, Washington, resident. With schools shut down, she needed to home-school her 13-year-old grandson, James Carcione, who is on the autism spectrum, while her son continued to go to work.
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
wallyhood.org
A Grand (Central Bakery) Return!
Grand Central Bakery Reopens THIS Tuesday, January 10th!. Pastry and sandwich lovers have missed this neighborhood favorite for several months as the bakery took time to recruit, hire and properly train employees so this location can be reliably open 7 full days a week, and so Wallingford customers would get the same welcoming experience and delicious food provided at the other Grand Central Bakery locations (They have 8 stores in Portland as well as bakeries in Burien, Eastlake and Wedgwood here in Seattle).
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma’s GRIT income program showing early signs of success
Just a year into Tacoma’s Growing Resilience In Tacoma (GRIT) program, the city has received glowing praise for the pilot program’s success and is now looking into ways to expand it statewide over the next few years. Over 100 lower-income households in Tacoma received $500 a month for...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle election could create a Social Housing Developer at City Hall — But it’s too late for The Madkin
It is time to vote on whether City Hall should aim directly at the center of the Seattle housing crisis and begin building government developed and managed apartment buildings across the city. Ballots will be mailed later this month for a February special election to decide on I-135, an initiative...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
travelawaits.com
Two Luxurious Hotels, Two Countries — 6 Amazing Experiences Not To Miss
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Fairmont Olympic, Seattle, Washington, and the Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia, are two iconic and historic Pacific Northwest luxury hotels that should be on everyone’s bucket list. Due to their proximity and the myriad of transportation options between Seattle and Victoria, it is simple to visit both. You can take the fast ferry, hop aboard a float plane, or fly commercial air. Both hotels are in walkable areas making it easy to see all the sights. These luxurious hotels are destinations in their own right so you may not want to leave your lodging. Enjoy unique, upscale experiences that can only be found at the Fairmont.
King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash
Have your neighborhood shops and cafés stopped accepting cash over the last few years?. Many businesses chose to no longer take those 10s and 20s during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spreading germs through the handling of money and the face-to-face interactions required when making change. Now, however, one...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
roadtirement.com
Fish and chips, live music and ghosts
We had the chance a few days ago to return to what we like to think of as “our favorite bar” called The Oxford Saloon in downtown Snohomish, Washington. Snohomish is north of Seattle and east of Everett. The Oxford has been a part of Snohomish since 1900.
KOMO News
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington
RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
Seattle, Washington
Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park
Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
