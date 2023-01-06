Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ on TikTok: WATCH
Is the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift truly over for good?. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Kim and daughter North West teamed up on their joint TikTok account to showcase their latest dance and lip-sync routine — this time set to Swift's massive hit "Shake It Off." Watch...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry Thinks Prince William No Longer Resembles Beloved Mom Diana, Calls Brother’s Hair Loss ‘Alarming’: REPORT
Prince Harry apparently has some choice words for his brother Prince William, mainly in regard to his older brother's hair loss and waning resemblance to their mother, the late Princess Diana. According to Page Six, a segment in Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, discusses William's looks, including his thinning hair. According...
Cardi B Responds to Backlash for Complaining About Grocery Prices
Cardi B is responding to backlash she received for complaining about the climbing prices of groceries. On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Cardi B hopped on Twitter to bite back at people who called her out. "Let me tell you something," the "W.A.P." rapper began. "When I be complaining about food...
‘X Factor’ Boy Band Emblem3 Announces Surprise Comeback Through Cryptic Mystery Twitter Account
Since Dec. 16, 2022, a Twitter account called @theboys_areback has kept fans guessing with cryptic clues and a tantalizing, "Guess who?" Turns out, the band behind the account was Emblem3 all along, and their surprise comeback includes a new album, Songs from the Couch, Vol. 2, due February 8. The...
’90s Icons Matthew Lawrence and Chilli From TLC Are Dating!
Icons of the '90s Matthew Lawrence and TLC 's Chilli, real name Rozonda Thomas, are officially dating!. The Boy Meets World alum and the R&B-pop singer made things adorably Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2023. The duo shared a joint Instagram post showing them wearing matching pajamas while dancing...
DJ Khaled Gets Golf Cart Stuck, Crashes Into Curb and Still Gives Motivational Speech
DJ Khaled recently hit a bump in the road while working on his golf game, literally, but still turned the situation into an opportunity to give one of his famous motivational quips. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), DJ Khaled decided to have someone record him playing golf at the The Ocean...
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots. The pop...
Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face. The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be...
Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita’s House Broken Into by Woman Who Had Been ‘Harassing’ Them for Two Months
An alleged stalker broke into the home of recently married YouTubers and internet personalities Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita. "Today someone broke into our house. A woman, that we don't know, entered our home unannounced," Julien wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Story Jan. 2. "I immediately subdued...
Grimes Explains Why New Album ‘Book 1′ Is Delayed: ‘Fame Is a Unique Hell’
Grimes explained why her next album, Book 1, has been delayed on Twitter on Jan. 4. "I know BOOK 1 is so late reason is minor legal stuff, but moreso… fame and notoriety is a unique hell," the singer tweeted. "Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time[s] better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)."
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
Use Spotify’s ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ Feature to Send a Musical Gift to Your Future Self
Spotify has launched a new feature where you can send music to your future self with "Playlist in a Bottle." Recalling the storied notion of sealing a message in a bottle and tossing it into the ocean, Spotify's Playlist in a Bottle takes your specific listening tastes and creates a musical time capsule to be locked away until 2024. For now, you only have to answer a few short questions!
Hulu’s New ‘Boston Strangler’ Movie Stars Keira Knightley as Journalist Who Broke Story
Looking for something to stream? There's a new movie on the way with ties to Massachusetts. This one, however, may be gruesome and is not recommended for a young audience. True crime stories have seen a popularity surge in recent years, from The Good Nurse to The Tinder Swindler to Netflix’s Dahmer.
Woman Worried Fiance Might Call Off Wedding Because She Stayed Out Until 4AM
A woman's decision to stay out all night has put her six-year relationship on the rocks. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained she stayed out with friends until 4AM one night, infuriating her fiancé. Now he's considering calling off their wedding. "I think he's calling off the wedding......
