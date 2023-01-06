Read full article on original website
Related
Hear What Nickelback Sound Like Singing Pearl Jam, RHCP + Guns N Roses
After decades near the top of the rock world, you can bet the musical knowledge of the members of Nickelback is pretty damn extensive. The band recently had a chance to showcase some of their internal song libraries by taking part in a video feature for Elle Magazine based upon word association.
10 Rock + Metal Bands Featuring a Parent + Their Child[ren]
It’s not unusual for the children of revered musicians to become musicians, too. Just look at Jay Weinberg, Jakob Dylan, Norah Jones, Austin Dickinson, Dweezil Zappa, Chelsea Tyler, Joey Armstrong and Kofi Baker for proof that plenty of kids become professional chips off the old musical block. It's far...
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Beckstead Family Hoping to Re-Buy Guitar That Son Sold Before He Died
I was 24 years old the first time I stole my father's ring to pawn it for alcohol money. I wish I could say it was the only thing I pawned. But it wasn't, not by a long shot. There was the ring, the snowboard, the X-Box, the computer, the video camera, and so much more. Some of the items were mine. Many of them weren't. The ring, my dad's ring, was his dad's ring. It sticks out the most. But the other thing that sticks out is the guitar.
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
Why Hardy Thinks There’s a Crossover Between Rock + Country
Experimenting with different genres is nothing new, but Hardy is one of the most prominent country artists who's made a shift toward rock in recent years. Ahead of the release of his upcoming country-rock album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the artist has touched a bit upon why he thinks there's a crossover between the two music styles.
Bottle Rock 2023 Lineup Revealed – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins + More
The 2023 festival season continues to take shape, with the Bottle Rock festival being the latest to reveal their 2023 lineup of performers. Set to take place the weekend of May 26-28 in Napa Valley, California, the 2023 bill is stacked with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran and Lil Nas X heading up the music weekend.
Why Devin Townsend Turned Down Offer to Audition for Judas Priest
Judas Priest haven't cycled through as many musicians as some other metal bands have, but they did undergo a couple of lineup changes, and were in the market for a new vocalist in the mid-'90s. Devin Townsend was actually asked to audition to be the group's singer, but he turned the offer down, and explained why in a new interview.
Periphery’s New Album Is Actually Called ‘Djent Is Not a Genre’
Did someone just open up a can of worms? Periphery are on their way back with new music and they've decided to title their latest album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, inevitably opening up a new debate in the process. First, let's get to the basics of the...
Dave Grohl + Krist Novoselic Talking About Kurt Cobain
The legacy of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain remains the most influential of rock music’s last 30-plus years. Though it’s somewhat rare for surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic to speak in depth about Cobain, here are some moments when they opened up about the grunge icon.
Watch a Teaser Trailer of Jack White’s Second ‘American Pickers’ TV Appearance
You may recall when Jack White made an appearance on the show American Pickers back in 2012, but the rocker recently made his way back onto the show for a second time, and there's a new teaser trailer out for it. When White first went on the series, he attempted...
Mike Portnoy, Frank Bello Play With Rush Tribute Band to Honor Neil Peart on Anniversary of His Death
This past weekend marked the third anniversary of the death of iconic Rush drummer Neil Peart, but the drummer was definitely celebrated at the 2023 Bubba Bash charity concert taking place in Glenside, Pennsylvania Saturday night (Jan. 7). Mike Portnoy, Frank Bello, Jason Bittner, Seven Antonopoulos, Joe Bergamini, Jon Dinklage and John Wesley were among the guest performers joining premiere Rush tribute act YYNOT to celebrate the music of Peart and his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Rush.
Bam Margera Opens Up on Relapse + Recent Hospitalization on Steve-O’s Podcast
This week, Bam Margera opened up to his fellow Jackass alum Steve-O about his recent drug relapse and subsequent hospitalization with COVID-19 on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. Last month, TMZ reported Margera was hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID and had been put on a ventilator. The celebrity tabloid noted Margera had been in and out of rehab throughout 2022 after he completed a one-year treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.
Kerry King Felt ‘Anger’ Over Slayer’s ‘Premature’ Retirement – ‘We Were on Top of the World’
What did guitarist Kerry King feel when Slayer made the decision to retire? "Anger... What else?," he tells Metal Hammer in a new interview. In late January of 2018, the thrash legends stunned the world, announcing they'd embark on their farewell tour later that year. They closed it out in late 2019 and "it was premature," per King. "The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play," he adds, "but that livelihood got taken away from me."
OMG! Country Star Chase Rice’s New Music Video Features Cheyenne
Back in October last year, we discovered that Country Music star Chase Rice was spotted in Downtown Cheyenne on a break from filming his newest music video. Apparently, Rice enjoyed some of his time here in the Magic City of Plains shopping at 307 Roots Boutique. Of course, at the...
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Celebrates 37 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring + Thankful Video Message
In celebration of 37 years of sobriety, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared an inspiring and thankful video message. "Hello everyone. Today marks my 37th year of my sober life, one day at a time," the Metal God begins (transcribed by Loudwire). "When I look at this commemorative coin,...
Why Are System of a Down So Popular?
How did one of the weirdest bands in recent memory — System of a Down — become a gigantic phenomenon with No. 1 albums? And why do fans love them so much? Here's the answer. One fan summed up the band’s greatness in a 1999 interview — “The...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0