AMC has opted not to move forward with the series “Demascus,” Variety has confirmed. The show was ordered to series at the cabler back in February 2022 and had completed production but will no longer air on AMC. The news comes after Variety exclusively reported that AMC was also not proceeding with Season 2 of the legal drama “61st Street” or with its planned series adaptation of the novel “Invitation to a Bonfire.” The decisions were made as part of cost cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to...

3 DAYS AGO