‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
Vogue
From Cat Person To Eileen, The 10 Buzziest Releases Coming To Sundance
Due to run from 19 to 29 January, the first in-person edition of the Sundance Film Festival since 2020 will be crammed with taut thrillers, eye-opening documentaries and sweeping Oscar hopefuls, not to mention two of the most hotly anticipated literary adaptations of the year. These are the 10 releases you just can’t miss.
‘Fosse/Verdon’ Inspired Steven Spielberg to Cast Michelle Williams in ‘The Fabelmans’
A lead role in a new Steven Spielberg movie is always going to be a coveted job in Hollywood. But the casting process for his latest work, “The Fabelmans,” was a particularly high stakes affair, given that the legendary director was looking for actors to embody his own family in the most personal film of his career. A new story in the New York Times sheds light on the events that led Spielberg to cast Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, a thinly-veiled version of his mother. The three-time Oscar winner, who previously praised Williams’ work in “Blue Valentine,” said that he...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Si Litvinoff Dies: ‘A Clockwork Orange’, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Exec Producer Was 93
Si Litvinoff, the executive producer of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange and Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, died Dec. 26 in Los Angeles. He was 93. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend Shade Rupe. A cause of death has not been announced. Litvinoff was a practicing lawyer for more than a decade before pivoting to film production. He acquired the rights to the now-classic 1962 Anthony Burgess dystopian sci-fi novel A Clockwork Orange and developed the project with Burgess and writer Terry Southern. Litvinoff eventually recruited director Kubrick, who signed on as both producer and...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
NPR
Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' adaptation is brave, even if not entirely successful
This is FRESH AIR. The new film "White Noise," now streaming on Netflix, is the latest from Noah Baumbach, whose last movie, "Marriage Story," was nominated for six Academy Awards. Based on a novel by Don DeLillo, it stars Adam Driver as a professor whose family and friends face all manner of disasters, both personal and public. Our critic-at-large, John Powers, enjoyed the movie and says he admires Baumbach's attempt to do something new.
2023 DGA Awards TV and Documentary Nominations Predictions: More Endings Than Beginnings
The 75th annual Directors Guild of America Awards will announce nominations for the television categories Tuesday, January 10. Voting opened December 9 and runs through Friday, January 6. Awards will be given out Saturday, February 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. For more on the film ceremony, head to IndieWire’s Awards Calendar. The Directors Guild Awards tend to have some interesting quirks, especially when it comes to the TV and Documentary categories. Just last year, the organization filled its Drama Series category full of “Succession” episodes, proving when directors love a show, they really love it. Though the list of...
'Inside Job' canceled at Netflix, show creator 'heartbroken'
Netflix will not be moving forward with the animated series 'Inside Job' despite its initial renewal and cliffhanger ending.
AMC Dumps Sci-Fi Comedy Series ‘Demascus’ Despite Series Order
AMC has opted not to move forward with the series “Demascus,” Variety has confirmed. The show was ordered to series at the cabler back in February 2022 and had completed production but will no longer air on AMC. The news comes after Variety exclusively reported that AMC was also not proceeding with Season 2 of the legal drama “61st Street” or with its planned series adaptation of the novel “Invitation to a Bonfire.” The decisions were made as part of cost cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to...
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan Didn’t Let John Dutton Sr. Actor Read the Whole Script
John Dutton Sr. actor James Badge Dale doesn't know what happens in '1923' beyond his death because Taylor Sheridan wouldn't allow him to read the rest of the script.
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
Owen Roizman, Cinematographer of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Network,’ Dies at 86
Owen Roizman, a cinematographer who shot many of the premier films of a generation, has died. He was 86. A representative for the American Society of Cinematographers confirmed the news. No further details about Roizman’s death are available at this time. Roizman was Oscar-nominated five times, for “The French Connection,” “The Exorcist,” “Network,” “Tootsie” and 1994 Western “Wyatt Earp.” In 2017, Roizman was honored with an honorary Academy Award for his contributions to the medium. In addition to his Oscar noms, Roizman was nominated for an Emmy for his cinematography (using film, not videotape) of the 1972 Liza Minnelli variety special...
‘Mayfair Witches’ Review: AMC Series Puts a Gothic, Sexy Twist on Anne Rice’s Books
Alexandra Daddario leads the latest AMC adaptation of Rice's novels, this time focused on witches
