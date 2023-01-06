Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date […]
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Louise Jameson: Working with It's a Sin star Omari Douglas on Torchwood was a gift!
Louise Jameson admits it was an absolute "gift" to get to work with 'It's a Sin' star Omari Douglas on her latest project. The 71-year-old actress has teamed up with 28-year-old Omari for new 'Torchwood' audio adventure 'Double' from Big Finish Productions, directed by Barnaby Edwards. The political thriller stars...
Prince Harry was 'high on laughing gas' during Archie's birth
Prince Harry was "high on laughing gas" at the birth of his son Archie. The 38-year-old royal tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and the pair went on to have their firstborn a year later but he has now revealed that while his wife was "calm" during the birth, he had to eat chicken from Nando's.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Shares Thoughts on Kody Having More Wives
Robyn Brown is the last wife standing of the once polygamous Brown family, as family patriarch Kody Brown has gone through three break-ups over the past year, essentially leaving him in a monogamous marriage. It’s not the kind of marriage Robyn envisioned for herself, but the Sister Wives star also...
