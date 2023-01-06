ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts

Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
POTTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing mother. According to a post from the Facebook page of District Attorney Kevin Steele, they are looking for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown who lives on Stratford Court, which is in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Former Delaware State Police trooper is sentenced for civil rights violations

Jamal Merrel, former Delaware State Police Trooper, receives 6 months in federal prison for civil rights violations. In September, Merrell pleaded guilty to Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law for stealing various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle under the guise of conducting a fraud investigation.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DA announces bid for re-election

READING, Pa. - Berks County's top law enforcement official is seeking another term. District Attorney John Adams announced his re-election bid Monday. "I look forward to continuing my work with our local law enforcement partners to combat crime in Berks County," Adams said. If successful, it will be the chief...
WBRE

658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police

An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID

