State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
sanatogapost.com
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a teenage girl appears to be in more legal trouble, less than nine months after he was paroled from state prison. Kevin Esterly, 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police...
abc27.com
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing mother. According to a post from the Facebook page of District Attorney Kevin Steele, they are looking for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown who lives on Stratford Court, which is in Limerick Township, Montgomery County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
WOLF
Monroe Co. man sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Stroudsburg man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl for over a year, resulting in the death of at least one person. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 31-year-old Edward Johnson was sentenced following his conviction...
Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarepublic.org
Former Delaware State Police trooper is sentenced for civil rights violations
Jamal Merrel, former Delaware State Police Trooper, receives 6 months in federal prison for civil rights violations. In September, Merrell pleaded guilty to Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law for stealing various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle under the guise of conducting a fraud investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA announces bid for re-election
READING, Pa. - Berks County's top law enforcement official is seeking another term. District Attorney John Adams announced his re-election bid Monday. "I look forward to continuing my work with our local law enforcement partners to combat crime in Berks County," Adams said. If successful, it will be the chief...
Woman scammed out of nearly $7,000 from fake book deal, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A book deal scam has left one Lancaster County woman out $6,800. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) conducted an interview regarding an online report of fraud. According to the victim, she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of "XXXXXXXS"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County resident and attorney launches bid for county judge
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lifelong Northampton County resident, Nancy Aaroe, launches bid for Judge of the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas. Nancy Aaroe, an attorney from Aaroe Law Offices, PC, gained notoriety for her nearly three decades of legal experience. During this time she has served as an Assistant Public...
658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Quick arrest follows gunfire into occupied Allentown building: police
An Allentown man faces attempted homicide and related charges after gunshots were fired into a building shortly after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to the report of gunfire into the building in the 700 block of North Jordan Street and soon located someone matching the description of the suspect a short distance away, according to Assistant Police Chief Jame Gress.
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
