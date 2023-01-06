Read full article on original website
This week, Bam Margera opened up to his fellow Jackass alum Steve-O about his recent drug relapse and subsequent hospitalization with COVID-19 on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. Last month, TMZ reported Margera was hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID and had been put on a ventilator. The celebrity tabloid noted Margera had been in and out of rehab throughout 2022 after he completed a one-year treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.
Bam Margera “was basically pronounced dead” last month after suffering a series of seizures while hospitalized for pneumonia. The former professional skateboarder appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast and explained that a “gnarly” case of COVID-19 spurred his health woes. “My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures — each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off,” he said. “It was swollen and puffy and wouldn’t fit in my mouth and I was drinking infected blood, which gave me pneumonia...
Watch: Selena Gomez Reflects on Mental Health Struggles With New Initiative. Tyler Sanders' parents are raising awareness toward mental wellbeing. In statements obtained by E! News, David and Ginger Sanders mourned the loss of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, who died from the effects of fentanyl on June 16. The 18-year-old's death has been ruled accidental, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, obtained by E! News.
Bam Margera revealed this week on the latest episode of Steve-O's podcast that he was pronounced dead and experienced five seizures while hospitalized last month with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
A few weeks ago, Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized after experiencing an undisclosed medical emergency while filming a television show in California. Now, she reveals that she passed out for 20 minutes, but “nobody knows why.”. Sharon was making a guest appearance on her son Jack’s show Night of Terror...
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have welcomed a baby boy named Sidney together. The news was revealed by Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, on the latter’s UK television program The Talk. The very metal baby has blood lines to both Slipknot and Black Sabbath, thanks to having...
Jessie J has a very important announcement to share with fans as she took to social media to reveal that she's finally expecting her first baby almost two years after her tragic miscarriage and health woes. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "Thunder" songstress shared an emotional video that...
Billie Eilish discussed hating her body due to the pain it was causing her and how a correct medical diagnosis helped her realize that her body wasn't out to get her.
