Bam Margera “was basically pronounced dead” last month after suffering a series of seizures while hospitalized for pneumonia. The former professional skateboarder appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast and explained that a “gnarly” case of COVID-19 spurred his health woes. “My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures — each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off,” he said. “It was swollen and puffy and wouldn’t fit in my mouth and I was drinking infected blood, which gave me pneumonia...

3 DAYS AGO