Buffalo, NY

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
After a Week of Prayer, Bills’ Return to the Field Defied Belief

How a priest who deals in moments bordering on the miraculous tries to explain what is happening to Damar Hamlin and what happened Sunday: ‘You can’t make this stuff up.’. On Wednesday, at a school mass for the students of St. Mark in Buffalo, Father Dave Richards prepared...
Chiefs Conjure Up Childhood Memories With ‘Snow Globe’ Play

Kansas City shook up the Raiders defense with a wild play on Sunday just before halftime. View the original article to see embedded media. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has long been known for his offensive creativity, particularly when it comes to the red zone. And, on Sunday, Kansas City did not disappoint as the offense went for a spin just before halftime during a 31-13 win over the Raiders.
Browns Make Significant Personnel Move Following Season Finale

Cleveland addressed defensive leadership concerns immediately after a disappointing 7-10 season. The Browns aren't wasting any time following a disappointing 7-10 season, one that started with playoff aspirations and ended at the bottom of the AFC North. Just hours after a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland fired Joe Woods, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Woods has been the Browns' defensive coordinator since 2020, the only defensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has had in his tenure.
Aaron Rodgers Vague About Future Following Loss to Lions

The Packers star’s NFL future has again come into question after Green Bay’s season ended on Sunday night. The 2022 season ended in disappointment for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday Night Football as the club was eliminated from playoff contention following a 20–16 home loss to the Lions.
49ers Make NFL History as Opponents Go Winless After Facing Them

San Francisco carved a spot in the history books ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Falcons. View the original article to see embedded media. The playoff-bound 49ers made NFL history in a unique way on Saturday despite being one of 28 teams set to finish out the regular season on Sunday.
