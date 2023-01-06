You couldn't pay me enough to be a police officer right now. Who would want to do this job right now with democrats putting officers in prison for doing their job.
the BPD is down FOUR HUNDRED OFFICERS because of mandated poisonous shots, anti cop sentiment from ELECTED OFFICIALS and the lack of support from the past and current virtue signaling administration. They are leaving in droves!! Until things change from the TOP DOWN and people realize how unsafe the city is and stops electing and supporting these inept, virtue signaling losers, this will continue and the city will continue the rise in crime and lack of public safety!!
It’s only going to get worse. The Left is now running Massachusetts. Pack your bags young techies. Leave Taxachusetts.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Comments / 11