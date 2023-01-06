ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Journal

2022 Top Stories; School district accomplishments

It was a big year for the River Falls School District. This year the district won a state championship in marching band. Inside the classroom, the district had a student score a perfect on his ACT exam. Marching Band. This year the River Falls High School Marching Band won their...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Amy L. Sicard

Amy L. Sicard, age 55 of Osceola, formerly of Somerset passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada while vacationing. Amy was born on October 30, 1967, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Dale and Sharon (Lund) Sicard. She was a graduate of Somerset High School in 1986 and started working at Andersen Windows & Doors shortly after and has worked there for over 36 years holding several positions, most recently as a Supply Chain Planner. She was a dedicated employee and a proud member of the Quarter Century Club.
OSCEOLA, WI
KARE

Unveiling wedding trends for 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas and New Year's Eve are popular times of the year to pop the question. So there could be a lot of newly engaged couples thinking about planning their big day. The Unveiled wedding event put on by the Wedding Guys is Sunday. The President of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

Arthur “Art” L. Kunze

Arthur “Art” L. Kunze, age 77, of North Hudson, WI, died suddenly on January 5, 2023 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. Art was born on September 19, 1945 in New Richmond, WI to Charles and Viola (Peters) Kunze. He grew up on the family farm, third youngest in a family of eight kids, and graduated from New Richmond High School. He began a dedicated 38-year career with 3M in Shipping and Receiving. He also was a van carpool driver at 3M, driving people to and from work for over 25 years, no matter rain, shine, or snow.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
River Falls Journal

Dr. Roger A. Swanson

Dr. Roger A. Swanson, age 83, of Cushing WI died peacefully on January 2nd, 2023 at Comforts of Home in River Falls. He was born in Cushing, WI on Dec 29th 1939. His parents, Art and Alice (Torkelson) Swanson ran a small dairy farm. Roger attended Lanesdale School House, a 1 room schoolhouse about 1 mile from the farm for elementary school, he then attended Luck High School. After graduating from Luck High School in 1958, Roger attended UW-River Falls earning his bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He went on to obtain is master’s degree from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. Roger completed his education, acquiring a PHD, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ.
CUSHING, WI
River Falls Journal

Leonard DesLauriers

Leonard James DesLauriers, age 94, of River Falls, Wisconsin, died January 5, 2023 at Red Cedar Canyon Senior Living in Hudson, WI. Leonard was born on June 5, 1928 in Inver Grove, MN, the son of Felix and Elizabeth DesLauriers. He married Margaret “Ann” Alberg on August 14, 1954 and they were married 56 years before she passed away. Together they farmed and raised six children. They also spent many years selling produce in Richfield and St. Paul at the Farmers Markets. Leonard loved flowers and created a memorial garden at his house to honor Ann after she passed.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

William L. Munns

William L. Munns of New Richmond WI died on January 5, 2023. He was born on November 8, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois, son of William K. and Wilma Stone Munns. He earned his University degrees from the Colorado System of higher education. He retired from the University of Wisconsin River Falls in 1992.Preceded in death by his parents, wife Constance Boeyink Munns, siblings Dr. Earle (Betty) Munns, Dr. Kenneth Munns, and step-grandson Jack Sondreal. Survived by sons William and Jeff (Susan), beloved wife Myrtle and her children, Susan (Brian) Smith, William (Natalie) Schmaltz and Jane (Ryan Madden) Schmaltz. Also survived by grandchildren Sam, Nick (Kara), Sandy (Anthony), Morgan (Cameron) David, Zachary, Christy, Tom, Luke, great-grandchildren Emme Gray, Charlotte, Becca, and Oscar and step grand-children Joe, Henry, Molly, Karl and XiaoPing.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff

A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
Bring Me The News

Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater

The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

