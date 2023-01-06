Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
River Falls Journal
2022 Top Stories; School district accomplishments
It was a big year for the River Falls School District. This year the district won a state championship in marching band. Inside the classroom, the district had a student score a perfect on his ACT exam. Marching Band. This year the River Falls High School Marching Band won their...
River Falls Journal
Amy L. Sicard
Amy L. Sicard, age 55 of Osceola, formerly of Somerset passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada while vacationing. Amy was born on October 30, 1967, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Dale and Sharon (Lund) Sicard. She was a graduate of Somerset High School in 1986 and started working at Andersen Windows & Doors shortly after and has worked there for over 36 years holding several positions, most recently as a Supply Chain Planner. She was a dedicated employee and a proud member of the Quarter Century Club.
River Falls Journal
Colorful art remembers classmate; Westside Elementary honors Zaelia Follansbee
The empty desk in the Westside Elementary School first grade class slowly filled with artwork. First teachers and staff brought in art they had made at home over the Christmas break. Then the students filed in that Jan. 3 morning, dropping artwork they created on the desk. The array of...
KARE
Unveiling wedding trends for 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Christmas and New Year's Eve are popular times of the year to pop the question. So there could be a lot of newly engaged couples thinking about planning their big day. The Unveiled wedding event put on by the Wedding Guys is Sunday. The President of the...
River Falls Journal
Arthur “Art” L. Kunze
Arthur “Art” L. Kunze, age 77, of North Hudson, WI, died suddenly on January 5, 2023 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. Art was born on September 19, 1945 in New Richmond, WI to Charles and Viola (Peters) Kunze. He grew up on the family farm, third youngest in a family of eight kids, and graduated from New Richmond High School. He began a dedicated 38-year career with 3M in Shipping and Receiving. He also was a van carpool driver at 3M, driving people to and from work for over 25 years, no matter rain, shine, or snow.
"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
River Falls Journal
Dr. Roger A. Swanson
Dr. Roger A. Swanson, age 83, of Cushing WI died peacefully on January 2nd, 2023 at Comforts of Home in River Falls. He was born in Cushing, WI on Dec 29th 1939. His parents, Art and Alice (Torkelson) Swanson ran a small dairy farm. Roger attended Lanesdale School House, a 1 room schoolhouse about 1 mile from the farm for elementary school, he then attended Luck High School. After graduating from Luck High School in 1958, Roger attended UW-River Falls earning his bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He went on to obtain is master’s degree from South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. Roger completed his education, acquiring a PHD, at the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ.
River Falls Journal
Leonard DesLauriers
Leonard James DesLauriers, age 94, of River Falls, Wisconsin, died January 5, 2023 at Red Cedar Canyon Senior Living in Hudson, WI. Leonard was born on June 5, 1928 in Inver Grove, MN, the son of Felix and Elizabeth DesLauriers. He married Margaret “Ann” Alberg on August 14, 1954 and they were married 56 years before she passed away. Together they farmed and raised six children. They also spent many years selling produce in Richfield and St. Paul at the Farmers Markets. Leonard loved flowers and created a memorial garden at his house to honor Ann after she passed.
River Falls Journal
William L. Munns
William L. Munns of New Richmond WI died on January 5, 2023. He was born on November 8, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois, son of William K. and Wilma Stone Munns. He earned his University degrees from the Colorado System of higher education. He retired from the University of Wisconsin River Falls in 1992.Preceded in death by his parents, wife Constance Boeyink Munns, siblings Dr. Earle (Betty) Munns, Dr. Kenneth Munns, and step-grandson Jack Sondreal. Survived by sons William and Jeff (Susan), beloved wife Myrtle and her children, Susan (Brian) Smith, William (Natalie) Schmaltz and Jane (Ryan Madden) Schmaltz. Also survived by grandchildren Sam, Nick (Kara), Sandy (Anthony), Morgan (Cameron) David, Zachary, Christy, Tom, Luke, great-grandchildren Emme Gray, Charlotte, Becca, and Oscar and step grand-children Joe, Henry, Molly, Karl and XiaoPing.
Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff
A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
fox9.com
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February. Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school....
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
Glenwood City Schools cancels classes after threatening email sent to students, staff
A school district in western Wisconsin canceled classes Friday after a threat was emailed to students and staff. The Glenwood City School District announced on Facebook that all classes and school activities would be canceled out of "extreme caution." The Glenwood City Police Department confirmed that a threat was emailed...
KAAL-TV
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
The Freight House in Stillwater to begin twice-weekly ticketed concerts
A new dinner concert experience is launching at the Freight House in downtown Stillwater this month. In a new partnership between the Freight House and Twin Cities' music artist and event producer Mick Sterling, the restaurant will be bringing live music to its stage every Thursday and Sunday night from January until May.
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
KARE
Stepfather sentenced to 7 years after deadly grad party drive-by shooting
STILLWATER, Minn — In Washington County on Friday, it was not your typical sentencing hearing. The courtroom was packed with supporters of the defendant — a stepfather whose actions led to his 14-year-old getting killed at a Woodbury graduation party last year. "This is not the typical drive-by...
spectrumnews1.com
The 'luck' of the draw: $15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in small Wisconsin town
LUCK, Wis. — The Wisconsin lottery announced the $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in a city that upholds its name: Luck, Wisconsin, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue with the winning numbers...
