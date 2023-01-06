ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands

HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Lone Star College hosts open houses for 50+ learning academy

Active adults 50 who are looking to expand their horizons can enroll in the Lone Star College Academy of Lifelong Learning. (Courtesy Lone Star College) The Lone Star College System is hosting a series of open houses for its Academy of Lifelong Learning. According to a Jan. 6 news release, the academy—also known as ALL—is an opportunity for active adults age 50 and older to pursue higher education.
Live Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Vintage Park

Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa) Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. Located at 130 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. D, Houston, Live Hydration Spa offers IV treatments consisting of hydrating fluid and a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals designed to help shorten recovery time after an injury or a competition, and to help support increased athletic ability. 832-476-7837. www.livehydrationspa.com.
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area

Dunya Boutique opened a sustainable clothing store May 1. (Courtesy Dunya Boutique) Here are all the shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area. This list is non comprehensive. 1. Beauty Shop Bellaire. 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. 281-624-8045. Clothing and accessories. 2....
Houston grows commitment to clean energy

Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve

Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble

On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
Conroe, Montgomery trend differently in diversity of population from 2016-21

Montgomery's total population doubled in size in the last five years, but the city's demographic breakdown varied from 2016-21. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) According to U.S. Census Bureau data released in December for the 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, the cities of Conroe and Willis both saw an uptick in diversity of their populations in the last five years while the city of Montgomery saw a decrease.
Chick-fil-A in Braeswood Place to expand drive-thru area, make space ‘more efficient’

Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place, at West Holcombe Boulevard and Buffalo Speedway, will undergo a 4,529-square-foot restaurant remodel, according to restaurant officials and information from Houston Department of Planning and Development. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A Holcombe) In order to make its services "more efficient," the Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place has plans...
Escapology brings new escape rooms to Cypress

Players at Escapology must use clues to crack codes and solve puzzles. (Courtesy Pexels) A new location of escape room franchise Escapology opened Dec. 29 at 11970 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, near Hwy. 290. Players are locked inside a themed room and have 60 minutes to escape using hidden clues to solve puzzles along the way. The business opened with three rooms—Antidote, TH3 COD3, and Scooby Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure. Two additional rooms are slated to open soon. 832-979-3858.
Marco's Pizza is now serving in Montgomery

Marco's Pizza opened Dec. 13 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Marco’s Pizza) Marco's Pizza, located at 19970 Eva St., Ste.,104, Montgomery, opened Dec. 13. The eatery offers build-your-own pizza options as well as traditional options such as all meat and deluxe. The menu includes pizza bowls and cauliflower crust options. This location offers catering. 936-276-6040. www.marcos.com.
