DATA: Population down, education levels up in Bellaire, West University Place over past 5 years
Covering an area of roughly two square miles, West University Place is home to a variety of parks as well as Harris County's West University Branch Library. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Population levels fell slightly in the cities of Bellaire and West University Place between 2016 and 2021, according to the...
HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands
HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Cards, line dancing and bunko: Tomball Community Center offers classes, fellowship for seniors
During a typical week, the Tomball Community Center can have 350-400 visitors. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During any given week, there could be a dozen events on the calendar for the Tomball Community Center, ranging from cards to line dancing. Manager Rosalie Dillon, who has been with the center for eight years, is in charge of it all.
Lone Star College hosts open houses for 50+ learning academy
Active adults 50 who are looking to expand their horizons can enroll in the Lone Star College Academy of Lifelong Learning. (Courtesy Lone Star College) The Lone Star College System is hosting a series of open houses for its Academy of Lifelong Learning. According to a Jan. 6 news release, the academy—also known as ALL—is an opportunity for active adults age 50 and older to pursue higher education.
Live Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Vintage Park
Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa) Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. Located at 130 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. D, Houston, Live Hydration Spa offers IV treatments consisting of hydrating fluid and a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals designed to help shorten recovery time after an injury or a competition, and to help support increased athletic ability. 832-476-7837. www.livehydrationspa.com.
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
Dunya Boutique opened a sustainable clothing store May 1. (Courtesy Dunya Boutique) Here are all the shopping and entertainment businesses that opened in 2022 in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area. This list is non comprehensive. 1. Beauty Shop Bellaire. 5202 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire. 281-624-8045. Clothing and accessories. 2....
Memorial Park to celebrate opening of new land bridge with picnic event
Part of the Memorial Park Master Plan, the prairie land over the bridge provides a safe crossing between the park's northern and southern sections for park users as well as wildlife. (Courtesy Nelson Byrd) More than two years after construction began on a land bridge and prairie project in Memorial...
Houston grows commitment to clean energy
Green Street is just one of various facets to Houston's Innovation District, along Fannin Street. It features coworking spaces. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The first episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast in 2023 dives into Houston's shift toward clean energy and how the Texas Legislature is set to address startling data on maternal mortality. Community Impact reporters Leah Foreman and Hannah Norton weigh in.
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve
Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble
On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
The Gripper Kitchen to bring its oversized sandwich concept to Pearland
The gripper sandwich concept is an oversized, high-stacked chicken sandwich that was created by a Detroit chef. (Courtesy The Gripper Kitchen) The Gripper Kitchen is looking at a February or March opening at 9517 Broadway St., Ste. 103, Pearland, after construction is expected to complete in January. Local owner Markita...
Conroe, Montgomery trend differently in diversity of population from 2016-21
Montgomery's total population doubled in size in the last five years, but the city's demographic breakdown varied from 2016-21. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) According to U.S. Census Bureau data released in December for the 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, the cities of Conroe and Willis both saw an uptick in diversity of their populations in the last five years while the city of Montgomery saw a decrease.
Chick-fil-A in Braeswood Place to expand drive-thru area, make space ‘more efficient’
Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place, at West Holcombe Boulevard and Buffalo Speedway, will undergo a 4,529-square-foot restaurant remodel, according to restaurant officials and information from Houston Department of Planning and Development. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A Holcombe) In order to make its services "more efficient," the Chick-fil-A located in Braeswood Place has plans...
New art exhibits coming to Heights, River Oaks and Montrose in 2023
"MIDNIGHT ZONE(S)," a solo exhibition by Houston-based artist Adela Andea, will come to the Anya Tish Gallery Jan. 13. (Courtesy Anya Tish Gallery) To ring in 2023, several art galleries will host their first art exhibitions of the year. From life-like sculptures to geometric works, here are upcoming art showings in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose areas:
The Lymbar now open at Houston's Ion building offering Latin-Mediterranean cuisine
The Kofta Burger at The Lymbar is made with tomato, pickled onion, tzatziki, sesame bun, wedge fries and red curry romesco. (Courtesy Dylan McEwan) The Lymbar—a Latin-Mediterranean restaurant, bar and lounge project by chef David Cordúa—opened in December in the Ion building at 4201 Main St., Houston.
Johnson Development to begin construction on a 1,146-acre master-planned community in spring 2023
Once complete, this 1,146-acre land tract from Johnson Development will accommodate 2,800 homesites. (Courtesy Johnson Development) A new, unnamed master-planned community with a Katy address is coming to Waller County—near Morton Road and FM 2855—according to a Jan. 4 news release from Johnson Development. This comes after a...
New-home community Enclave at Bear Creek opens in Katy
KB Home announced the grand opening of Enclave at Bear Creek, a new-home community in Katy. (Courtesy Business Wire) KB Home announced the grand opening of a new single-family home community in Katy called Enclave at Bear Creek Dec. 9. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five...
Escapology brings new escape rooms to Cypress
Players at Escapology must use clues to crack codes and solve puzzles. (Courtesy Pexels) A new location of escape room franchise Escapology opened Dec. 29 at 11970 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, near Hwy. 290. Players are locked inside a themed room and have 60 minutes to escape using hidden clues to solve puzzles along the way. The business opened with three rooms—Antidote, TH3 COD3, and Scooby Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure. Two additional rooms are slated to open soon. 832-979-3858.
Marco's Pizza is now serving in Montgomery
Marco's Pizza opened Dec. 13 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Marco’s Pizza) Marco's Pizza, located at 19970 Eva St., Ste.,104, Montgomery, opened Dec. 13. The eatery offers build-your-own pizza options as well as traditional options such as all meat and deluxe. The menu includes pizza bowls and cauliflower crust options. This location offers catering. 936-276-6040. www.marcos.com.
Houston's 45th Annual MLK Parade returns to downtown
The MLK Jr. Parade & Festival will take place at Herman Park Square, in front of Houston City Hall. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Houston's MLK Jr. Parade & Festival is returning to downtown Houston for its 45th year. Mayor Sylvester Turner will make...
