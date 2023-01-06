Mobile Police searching for woman, allegedly hit 2 with her car on New Year’s Day
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who they said used her car to hit two other women “intentionally” on New Year’s Day, according to a release from the MPD.
Jamichal Michell Hall, 20, has active warrants for second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Police said they were called to University Hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 for two women hit by a car. Police said the two women and Hall were at Vibez Cocktail and Eatery 326 Azalea Road in the parking lot “when they got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.”
Police said Hall got into her car and intentionally hit the two other women. The women had “non-life-threatening” injuries and drove themselves to the hospital.
If you have any information in reference to Hall's whereabouts, you are urged to call the MPD at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip .
