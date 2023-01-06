ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27v1oY_0k5mNX8f00

INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois.

A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, about 30 miles north of Keensburg, showed an unusual burst of activity around 9:07 to 9:09 a.m.

(Courtesy: Saluki Deric Wright)
Court says CenterPoint’s plan to buy extra electricity is fine

The Wabash County sheriff says the mine the demolition happened in is not in use and officials are imploding a concrete coal silo as well as large steel conveyer belt structure. The sheriff says the implosion occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Dispatch says the explosive work should be done for the day.

Some people reported their ears popped in Posey County and a home shook in Gibson County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side. Starting Monday, Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Roads for an EWSU waterline project. Officials say this closure is going to last about 30 days. Detours will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
WEHT/WTVW

SUV crashes into Boonville home early Monday morning

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a home. The SUV allegedly ran off the road and severed the home’s gas meter, which was located near the street. The vehicle continued up the yard after hitting the meter […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Slime Factory opens for business in Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A unique hands-on experience has made its way into Evansville, all thanks to a gooey substance called slime. The Slime Factory opened its doors to families on Saturday, allowing kids to go wild with their creativity as they played with slime of all colors and sizes. Ryan Scott, who is originally […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Lincoln Ave. to close starting Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Lincoln Avenue in Evansville will be closed for a new waterline installation. According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the road will be closed to traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Avenue. The road closure is expected to continue for 60 days...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?

Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?. If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
103GBF

Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun

As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man missing in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for help to find out any information on a man that has gone missing. According to a press release, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30 at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Police say Ellis...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy