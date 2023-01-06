Idaho Murders: Police Release Full Affidavit Laying Out Case Against Murder Suspect

Days after authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of being involved in the University of Idaho murders on November 13, 2022, the full affidavit laying out the case against the suspect has been released.

The DailyMail reports that the Idaho murders affidavit was released on Thursday (January 5th). The documents detail where the authorities first on the scene discovered the bodies of the four victims and discovered a leather knife sheath on the bed of two of the victims. It was revealed that Kohberger’s DNA was discovered on the bottom of the knife sheath. Genealogy experts were able to match it to the samples from the trash taken outside of his parents’ Pennsylvania residence.

The affidavit further reveals how the 28-year-old Ph’d criminology student stalked the Idaho murder victims’ home at least 12 times. It then detailed his movement through cellular pings on the night of the murders as well.

Meanwhile, a roommate who survived the Idaho murders, told authorities she had seen a man in black clothes and a mask walking past her in her house on the night of the killings. She said she stood “frozen” and in “shock” as the man, who she didn’t recognize, walked towards the back sliding glass door of the off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. She then locked herself in her room after the encounter.

The roommate is one of two who survived the murders and was not listed as a suspect. Hours after the attack took place, the two surviving roommates called friends over to their hours because they thought one of the victims on the second floor had passed out and wasn’t waking up. Around 12 p.m. on November 13th, a 9-1-1 call from one of their phones requested help for an unconscious person.

Responders of the 9-1-1 Discovered Victims of the Idaho Murders

Shortly after the 9-1-1 call, authorities arrived at the house to discover the four victims of the Idaho murders. They were identified as University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin. They were all stabbed to death. Authorities believe the murders occurred between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. on November 13th.

One of the surviving roommates told authorities that she woke up around 4 a.m. She said what woke her up sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog in one of the third-floor bedrooms. However, a short time later the roommate said she thought she had heard Goncalves say something. It sounded like she said, “there’s someone here.” However, it’s possible that could have been Kernodle. This is due to records showing she had been on TikTok around 4:12 a.m. that morning.

The roommate noted that she looked out of her bedroom but did not see anything when she heard the comment. “She opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle’s room.”

The Idaho murders went unsolved for weeks and attracted interest throughout the U.S. But then Kohberger was eventually arrested in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho. His DNA had been discovered on the scene.