ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2023: See Full Entertainment Lineup

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdxRh_0k5mNJ1j00

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the star-studded concert lineup for its 20-day festival that runs from February 28 to March 19. The lineup features plenty of country music A-listers— Chris Stapleton , Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Johnson , Zac Brown Band , Brad Paisley , and more—as well as cross-genre stars The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, Lauren Daigle, Bun B, and more.

Native Texan Parker McCollum will open the event on Feb. 28, while Luke Bryan will cap the festivities on March 19.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists, including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend Bun B, who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic Southern performers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president/CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023 star lineup on opening day.”

Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12 in two staggered time blocks. Feb. 28–March 9 performances go on sale at 10 a.m. CT, while March 10–March 19 performances go on sale at 2 p.m. CT. Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Rodeo Rides & Food

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest exhibitions in the world. The annual event features a livestock show, rodeo, carnival, BBQ contest, parade, auction, and much more—including live entertainment every night.

The Rodeo’s 90th anniversary in 2022 welcomed more than 2.4 million guests, 34,000 livestock and horse show entries, a $1 million steer auction purchase, and more. Of course, the massive ongoing carnival attracts plenty of patrons. Last year, 2.9 million rides were taken at the carnival. And, if you’re wondering what the most popular food items were, the Rodeo revealed that turkey legs, corn dogs, fired Oreos, and funnel cakes topped last year’s list.

2023 Houston Livestock Show: Full Lineup

  • Feb. 28 – Parker McCollum
  • March 1 – Brooks & Dunn
  • March 2 – Lauren Daigle
  • March 3 – Bun B’s Southern Takeover
  • March 4 – Walker Hayes
  • March 5 – Zac Brown Band
  • March 6 – Jason Aldean
  • March 7 – New Kids on the Block
  • March 8 – Jon Pardi
  • March 9 – Ashley McBryde
  • March 10 – The Chainsmokers
  • March 11 – Turnpike Troubadours
  • March 12 – La Fiera de Ojinaga
  • March 13 – Cody Jinks
  • March 14 – Machine Gun Kelly
  • March 15 – Kenny Chesney
  • March 16 – Chris Stapleton
  • March 17 – Cody Johnson
  • March 18 – Brad Paisley
  • March 19 – Luke Bryan

The post Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2023: See Full Entertainment Lineup appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

2023 RODEOHOUSTON Entertainment Lineup Released

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, also known as RODEOHOUSTON, will be held from February 28 through March 19, 2023, at NRG Park. There are tons of events and activities leading up to the Rodeo. And then during the three weeks of the event, the party gets rolling with the largest livestock show in the world along with rodeo action and superstars in concert every night.
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

Benni Draco Making Moves In Houston’s Music Scene

Houston, Texas artist Benni Draco is a hiphop sensation bringing a new wave in music. His music gives off a vibe unlike any other, and he does his best to be as unique as possible. Inspired by his parents, fashion, and overall life, he wouldn’t be where he is today without it.
HOUSTON, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Weekend Getaways in Houston, Texas

When you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway in Houston, Texas, you don’t have to look very far. There are several places that you can stay to make the trip a memorable one. These include Sara’s Inn on the Boulevard, the Hyatt Regency, the Best Western Brenham, and the Magnolia Hotel.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
thehitimes.com

Rapper Takeoff shot

Famed rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was shot on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas. Takeoff was a member of the hip-hop group Migos. Takeoff started performing with Migos in 2008. They had many hits, most notably “Versace” in 2013. Takeoff also produced solo songs including “Casper”, “WHO? WHAT?” with Travis Scott, and many more.
HOUSTON, TX
topwirenews.com

Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services

Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson

A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Well-known Houston rapper Trae The Truth appears in court

HOUSTON - Well-known Houston rapper and philanthropist, Trae Tha Truth made his first appearance in court on Friday morning. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video. He's facing assault charges stemming from an incident last year involving rapper Z-Ro. This comes after a video surfaced...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group shares cajun flare with Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Southeast Louisiana is a close, affordable, and versatile destination for individual travelers, families, and groups. The accessibility is so easy for Houstonians: simply take I-10 to Baton Rouge, and then begin your journey; or guests can fly from Houston to New Orleans and begin their journey from there. Your adventure in Southeast Louisiana can truly be done as a day trip, or during a regular weekend. Or, stay a week or longer and really take the time to get to know the distinct feel of each of our beautiful parishes.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

See Houston History from Underground

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Houston Rooftop Bars

Rooftop bars in Houston offer a unique party experience. They are the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion, meet friends for drinks, or just relax and unwind after work. These bars will not just make you thirsty but will also lift you up. With a cool and inviting ambiance...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

630K+
Followers
70K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy