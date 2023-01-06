ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox With Only Two Legs Filmed Walking Around in Person’s Backyard Garden in Wild Viral Video

By Brett Stayton
 3 days ago
Photo by mlorenzphotography/Getty Images

An absolutely bonkers video going viral shows a fox with impressive mobility. This is despite the fact it only has front legs. Despite its visually obvious physical deformity, the animal appears to be otherwise healthy. Clearly, it’s gotten used to life without back legs. The video shows the fox with its nose to the ground on the hunt in someone’s backyard over in Derbyshire County, England.

British wildlife expert Mike Dilger said the critter is a prime example of the incredible desire for survival that animals have and the power of nature to persevere. “I think it’s probably a genetic abnormality or disorder – so it’s probably happened from birth rather than as a result of an injury,” he told BBC. “The reason I think that is because it’s so adept. Its poise, balance, and control are astonishing—the way it can go up on those two forelimbs and actually still eat.”

Phil Carter, the man who owns the yard the video was filmed in, said seeing foxes isn’t uncommon. Foxes with two legs are anything but common though. “We have foxes come here all the time, but never a fox like that,” he said. “It blew my mind. It was so strange to just see him go vertical with his tail, just put his head forward, and walk off like that. And when he ran off, I’ve never seen anything move so fast.”

Foxes are one of the most common animals in Great Britain, with over 350,000 of them believed to be roaming the country.

Foxes Are Unbelievably Agile And Great Hunters

The fact that the fox can get around alright on two legs maybe shouldn’t be so surprising. After all, they are one of the most agile and fleet-footed creatures in the world. They are also incredibly intelligent, which is why their term “outfoxed” has come to mean to outwit with cleverness or cunning. It’s a combination of skills that make foxes highly formidable hunters.

This video of a fox hunting a squirrel in someone else’s backyard displays the species’ unbelievable quickness and agility. As the squirrel zigs and zags, ducks, and darts, the fox seems to be a step ahead the entire way. Once the canine snags the squirrel, that dog in him comes out and as he parades away like a proud labrador who just fetched something.

Foxes Also Know How To Fish

Foxes aren’t only adept at running down prey on land though. It turns out they also know how to do a little bit of fishing as well. Previous footage of a fox fishing for carp is believed to be the first-ever documented instance of the species hunting an aquatic food source. Though the pond where the canine fished the carp out is relatively shallow, it’s an impressive skill nonetheless. The fox reportedly pulled 10 carp out of the honey hole in just a few hours.

Hailey Rain
2d ago

Now THAT IS A SURVIVOR . I wish ILived near it, I’d put food out for it to make life easier . I feed critters at my house every night .. I don’t try to make friends with them or even see them unless I put out a trail cam . I don’t want them to lose their fear of humans , but I want to make their lives alittle easier n better .. one that comes to eat is an ancient racoon that’s gone completely grey and walks like it has arthritis and grumbles like an old man as he walks 😂

hello
2d ago

This critter has truly been touch by God in ways no human will ever know bless all Gods creatures of earth 🌍🙏🏻

The only Independent
2d ago

My step dad came up on a dog with a broken back that had trained itself to walk on front legs.He ended up shooting it to ease its suffering.The dog was eat up with maggots,he cried after putting it down.

