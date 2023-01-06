Read full article on original website
Comcast Promotes Jason S. Armstrong to Chief Financial Officer
Comcast on Friday named Jason S. Armstrong its new chief financial officer, a role previously held by Mike Cavanagh, who was named president in October. Armstrong spent the past nine years in various financial leadership positions at Comcast, most recently as deputy CFO and treasurer, working closely with the management teams across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky.
