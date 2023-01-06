ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Comcast Promotes Jason S. Armstrong to Chief Financial Officer

Comcast on Friday named Jason S. Armstrong its new chief financial officer, a role previously held by Mike Cavanagh, who was named president in October. Armstrong spent the past nine years in various financial leadership positions at Comcast, most recently as deputy CFO and treasurer, working closely with the management teams across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy