Waunakee, WI

Near airport runway, Waunakee school district's softball light project raises concerns

By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 3 days ago

Waunakee softball coaches and booster clubs are likely excited at the prospect of a lighted softball field, but not all neighbors welcome the idea.

The Waunakee Board of Education recently approved a planning process for the softball light installation. Yet some fear the proximity to the Waunakee Airport runway could pose safety concerns for the pilots landing at the airport and those using the field.

And, for residents who have appreciated the dark skies there, the lights may feel like an intrusion.

“Just because people want to have lights there doesn’t mean they can and should,” said Jamey Collins, whose home is closest to the softball field.

Collins remembered another instance when a resident along the airport sought to build a garage too close to the runway and was denied.

The Simon Crestway area has changed dramatically in the 30 years since she’s lived there, she said. Those athletic fields were all once part of the Gilles farm before the family sold the land to the school district.

Today, in addition to athletic fields, roads have been extended through the site and new construction is occurring to the southwest.

Collins said as the area has developed, some consideration of precedent, or the past, should have been considered.

“It seems like the rights of the residents are not important anymore, just what people want,” Collins said.

The Waunakee Board of Education approved the planning process for the lights after an audit found inequities among the sports programs offered. The audit noted that the softball field was the only one without lights.

The Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association has reached out to Waunakee village and school district officials asking that to ensure the Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aeronautics approves the plan, said Jim Meier, Waunakee Airport manager.

The district has hired Rettler Corporation, a civil engineering firm, to draw up the plans and present the bids for the lighting project, said Steve Summers, the district’s executive director of operations.

Rettler will also “navigate the approval process and to be in compliance with the Village of Waunakee Airport Ordinance ,” Summers added.

Village officials worked with the Bureau of Aeronautics when they drafted the ordinance in response to another runway resident’s request for a change on their property, according to Tim Semmann, Waunakee development director.

Prior to that ordinance, school officials were unaware that lights could be installed for that softball field, Summers said.

An Airport Height Limitation Overlay District was created as part of the ordinance, and during that time, the village and school district staff considered a scenario for softball lights.

“When we did that overlay, the first draft (of the lighting plan) showed two light fixtures just encroaching slightly into the overlay zone,” Semmann said. “They moved their lights out of that zone.”

But, Semmann said the village has not seen a formal site plan and the Waunakee Plan Commission will be tasked with reviewing that plan.

For Collins, the lights are a quality of life issue, she said. Often, lights at the football stadium stay on long after the game has ended.

“I hope both sides are looked at and some sort of compromise can be reached,” Collins added.

Neighbors concerned with the project may want to weigh in when the Waunakee Plan Commission considers the site plan.

Comments / 0

 

