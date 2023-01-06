Read full article on original website
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
4 victims involved in early morning LoDo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that involved four victims in the lower downtown area.
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Police search for additional victims in Colorado Springs Human Trafficking and Pimping case
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking the community for additional information and any possible victims to come forward in a human trafficking case out of the Pikes Peak Region. On Dec. 21, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice Unit ended a months-long investigation into the...
One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
Deputies investigate suspicious death on Reynolds Avenue, person of interest identified
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/07/2023 2:10 p.m. (FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead late Friday night on Jan. 6, is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to FCSO. Based on information collected at the scene, FCSO says a person of interest has been identified and taken into custody. At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were […]
Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
Woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Denver
Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened on the west side of the city early Sunday morning.
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
Teen boys arrested after armed home invasion in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Two teen boys have been arrested after an early morning armed home invasion on New Year’s Day in Fountain. According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), around 2:09 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers with FPD were called by people living in the 6800 block of Red Deer Point, east of North Santa […]
Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso
(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Local community organization Step Up El Paso set up on the corner of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street to give to those in need on Sunday. East Las Vegas Street is typically lined with people that don’t have housing, what might catch the eye now along the line, are […]
Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
Man spots his own stolen car, police arrest two
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside. According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call […]
CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
More Denver women speaking out after being drugged at bars, asking for change
More women in Denver are speaking out, saying hospitals and police haven't taken their cases seriously after being drugged at Denver bars.
