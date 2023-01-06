ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
PUEBLO, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in apartment, police investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver

Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Teen boys arrested after armed home invasion in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Two teen boys have been arrested after an early morning armed home invasion on New Year’s Day in Fountain. According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), around 2:09 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers with FPD were called by people living in the 6800 block of Red Deer Point, east of North Santa […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man spots his own stolen car, police arrest two

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside. According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy