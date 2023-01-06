ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr, Warriors know tough decisions loom with two-way deals

SAN FRANCISCO -- Time is ticking for the Warriors. Not so much on the regular season or even the standings. While being idle Friday night, Golden State moved all the way up to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings before their Saturday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. This doesn't even have to do with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Joc praises Giants' offseason moves, excited for 2023 season

Despite missing out on two superstar free agents this offseason, the Giants still managed to have a productive winter. First, San Francisco infamously came up short in its pursuit of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. Then, shortstop Carlos Correa spurned the Giants -- and their initial 13-year, $350 million agreement -- for the New York Mets after San Francisco raised concerns with Correa's medicals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy