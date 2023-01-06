Jeff Jarrett appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a variety of topics. Jarrett discussed his duties behind the scenes in AEW as well as his on-screen role as a wrestler. “The live event industry, which is one of the hats I’m wearing, we’ll call it house shows. It’s not a four letter word around here, which I love. The house show business, I’ll call them the non-televised live events, I think that’s the proper terminology that I use when I’m talking to different promoters. I say, ‘Hey, these are non televised.’ ‘Oh, I got it.’ That’s it right up at the forefront.”

