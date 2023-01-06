Read full article on original website
PWMania
Lee Johnson Comments on His Engagement to Julia Hart, Sting’s AEW Debut
AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Johnson talked about being engaged to Julia Hart:. “She’s great. She’s amazing. Last year, early on, she came to the school to train, The Nightmare Factory. We...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PWMania
Ric Flair Comments On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Comeback
What did “The Nature Boy” think of the WWE return of “The Queen?”. Ric Flair spoke about his daughter Charlotte Flair’s comeback to WWE during a recent interview with Corey Graves on the “WWE After The Bell” podcast. Featured below are some of the...
PWMania
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz Crowned OVW National Heavyweight Champion
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz is once again the OVW National Heavyweight Champion. He won back the title at the 2023 OVW Nightmare Rumble PPV on FITE+. He has now held the title two times, earning his 11th title in his pro wrestling career, including 2 Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Title Reigns with The BroMans.
PWMania
Backstage News on Original Plans for Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Feud
Will Ospreay and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega are set to face off in a series of matches for AEW and NJPW, according to reports. Omega won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay in their second-ever singles match on Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, the first being Omega’s victory over Ospreay at PWG All-Star Weekend XI on December 12, 2015.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
PWMania
Major Title Changes Take Place at MLW Blood & Thunder
On January 7th, Major League Wrestling held its Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. At the event, Johnny Fusion became the new MLW National Openweight Champion. He defeated Davey Richards for the belt. New MLW World Tag Team Champions were also crowned as The Samoan Swat...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey Update
The second match for the upcoming WWE SmackDown on FOX episode has been revealed. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced on Friday’s SmackDown that Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn would happen next week. Reigns will defend his championship against Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble, as PWMania.com...
PWMania
Jim Ross Issues Response to Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently stated that JR would be unable to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship due to their generational differences. The two sides were involved in a brawl at AEW All Out.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL 1/8/2023
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE live event at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama:. * Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Kit Wilson (w/Elton Prince) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Title: Damage CTRL (c) (Io Sky & Dakota Kai) defeated Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox. After the match, Morgan put Kai through a table (the table breaks).
PWMania
Teddy Long on Ronda Rousey: “I Don’t Think She Cares Anything About Our Business”
Charlotte Flair made her WWE SmackDown return last Friday, and the reaction was mostly positive after she won the SmackDown Women’s Title. Ronda Rousey’s title reign came to an end with Flair’s victory. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long congratulated Flair and had some words for Rousey during Sportskeeda’s “One on One” YouTube show.
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Explains His Current Role in AEW
Jeff Jarrett appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a variety of topics. Jarrett discussed his duties behind the scenes in AEW as well as his on-screen role as a wrestler. “The live event industry, which is one of the hats I’m wearing, we’ll call it house shows. It’s not a four letter word around here, which I love. The house show business, I’ll call them the non-televised live events, I think that’s the proper terminology that I use when I’m talking to different promoters. I say, ‘Hey, these are non televised.’ ‘Oh, I got it.’ That’s it right up at the forefront.”
PWMania
Latest on WWE Morale Now That Vince McMahon is Looking to Sell the Company
As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said, “The idea of selling right now is safer than waiting. It may not...
PWMania
DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 Card Revealed (1/13/23)
On January 13th, DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Sweet Dreams 2023 event rolls into the Shinjuku FACE venue in Tokyo, Japan. DDT Pro-Wrestling revealed the match card for this upcoming show. This event will be headlined by a DDT Universal Title match as the current champion Yuki Ueno will defend his title...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with AEW Rampage coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 8,183 sold. * AEW Dynamite – Climate...
PWMania
West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Results (1/6/23), Titus Alexander vs. Alec Price
The State Room in South San Francisco hosted West Coast Pro Wrestling’s first event of 2023 “Can You Work Fridays?” on January 6th in front of a capacity crowd. Two of the best young stars on the indy scene faced off in the main event as the West Coast Pro Wrestling Champion Titus Alexander defended his title for the first time against Alec Price. This was the first ever one on one match between the two young stars.
PWMania
PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Vince McMahon’s Return, WrestleMania, MJF and More
After last week’s year end awards show, the Hot Tag Crew is back to basics this week! Justin C and Cam are here to talk about everything that has happened over the last couple weeks in the world of pro wrestling. From Vince McMahon’s return, to Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s title, to a possible MJF/Bryan Danielson Ironman Match and more! Justin C and Cam talk about it all!
PWMania
Emma Reveals How She Came Up With Her Awkward Signature Dance in WWE NXT
WWE star Emma recently spoke with Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she reflected on her unorthodox dance moves as she made her way to the ring during her first run with the company in NXT. Emma...
PWMania
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
