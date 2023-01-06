PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire broke out in Kensington Monday morning leaving at least two people in their 60s in critical condition, officials say. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fire on the first floor of a rowhome. There were also reports of people trapped inside the building, authorities say."They rescued two, an adult male, an adult female from the second-floor rear bedroom of the property. They removed them, the fire department medic units. Those medics immediately began CPR. Neither adult male or adult female were breathing or had pulses at the time," assistant Chief Harry Bannan said. "They were able to restore pulse and respirations to both those victims. Those victims were transported to Temple Hospital. They are in critical condition but they are alive." The fire department got the fire under control around 7:30 a.m.Officials say the home is a total loss. The fire remains under investigation. Officials are trying to determine whether or not the home had working smoke detectors.

