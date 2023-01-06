Read full article on original website
Police investigating series of carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia
Since December 30, there have been at least seven similar carjackings in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say
WEST OAK LANE - Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike. A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed, Another in Critical Following Double Shooting in Philly Bar
A man was killed and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting inside a bar in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred inside Quinn’s II, a bar along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue, at 9:51 p.m. A 21-year-old man was shot twice...
Teen shot in Tacony; Amazon driver injured by shattered glass
A teenager is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Sunday night.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gets Out of Car, Fires Shot Into Air in Front of Philly City Hall
A man stopped his car outside Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning and fired at least one shot into the air in what caused a temporary rush hour traffic mess, witnesses told Philadelphia police. A large police presence descended on a green Toyota Avalon stopped in the intersection of 15th and...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man turns himself in after 21-year-old shot to death in Woodbury home, officials say
WOODBURY, N.J. - An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old man in South Jersey last week, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Tyler McKinney, 22, was wanted by police after a man was found shot to death inside a home on Franklin and Wallace streets on January 4.
Stabbing on West Moyamensing
An unidentified man was stabbed on the 600 block of West Moyamensing Avenue on Jan. 7. According to police, the man was stabbed once in under the left armpit at approximately 6:56 p.m. and was transported by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was in critical condition. No arrest was made.
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
Philly police investigate shots fired near City Hall, 1 in custody
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
1 dead, 1 injured after Frankford bar shooting
Police say it happened around 10 p.m. at Quinn’s II Irish Pub located on Frankford Avenue and Dyre Street. One man was shot in the head and pronounced dead by paramedics – the other victim suffered four gunshot wounds.
2 people in their 60s in critical condition after Kensington fire: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire broke out in Kensington Monday morning leaving at least two people in their 60s in critical condition, officials say. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fire on the first floor of a rowhome. There were also reports of people trapped inside the building, authorities say."They rescued two, an adult male, an adult female from the second-floor rear bedroom of the property. They removed them, the fire department medic units. Those medics immediately began CPR. Neither adult male or adult female were breathing or had pulses at the time," assistant Chief Harry Bannan said. "They were able to restore pulse and respirations to both those victims. Those victims were transported to Temple Hospital. They are in critical condition but they are alive." The fire department got the fire under control around 7:30 a.m.Officials say the home is a total loss. The fire remains under investigation. Officials are trying to determine whether or not the home had working smoke detectors.
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
Carjackers Take Passenger For Unwanted Joyride In Upper Merion: Report
Police in Upper Merion are searching for a pair of carjackers who commandeered a vehicle at the King of Prussia Walmart — briefly kidnapping an unwitting passenger, according to 6abc. Two unknown women stole a vehicle from the parking lot on Monday, Jan. 2, and police are asking for...
2 teens charged for allegedly carjacking vehicle at King of Prussia Walmart with woman inside
Both teens charged with robbery, kidnapping and other related offenses and are currently being detained at the Montgomery County Youth Center, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Police arrest 2 people in connection with Norristown murder
Officials tracked down Ana Gonzalez-Munguia and Erick Galo-Ponce in Harris County, Texas. They will be extradited to Montgomery County to face charges of theft and the second-degree murder of 23-year-old Nilsson Velazquez-Cardona.
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
4 people injured after crash in Hunting Park
Four people are in the hospital after a crash in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.
sanatogapost.com
Life Sentences Considered in Homicide Cases
NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County prosecutors say they will not seek death sentences for two men, from Limerick and Philadelphia respectively, if they are convicted of first-degree murder in the October 2022 gunshot deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students, according to a Friday (Jan. 6, 2023) report in the Norristown Times Herald newspaper.
WFMZ-TV Online
Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
