fox29.com

Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say

WEST OAK LANE - Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike. A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gets Out of Car, Fires Shot Into Air in Front of Philly City Hall

A man stopped his car outside Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning and fired at least one shot into the air in what caused a temporary rush hour traffic mess, witnesses told Philadelphia police. A large police presence descended on a green Toyota Avalon stopped in the intersection of 15th and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Stabbing on West Moyamensing

An unidentified man was stabbed on the 600 block of West Moyamensing Avenue on Jan. 7. According to police, the man was stabbed once in under the left armpit at approximately 6:56 p.m. and was transported by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was in critical condition. No arrest was made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 people in their 60s in critical condition after Kensington fire: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  A fire broke out in Kensington Monday morning leaving at least two people in their 60s in critical condition, officials say. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a fire on the first floor of a rowhome. There were also reports of people trapped inside the building, authorities say."They rescued two, an adult male, an adult female from the second-floor rear bedroom of the property. They removed them, the fire department medic units. Those medics immediately began CPR. Neither adult male or adult female were breathing or had pulses at the time," assistant Chief Harry Bannan said. "They were able to restore pulse and respirations to both those victims. Those victims were transported to Temple Hospital. They are in critical condition but they are alive."  The fire department got the fire under control around 7:30 a.m.Officials say the home is a total loss. The fire remains under investigation. Officials are trying to determine whether or not the home had working smoke detectors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead underneath the Pendora Viaduct in Reading. Police say they got an anonymous call on Saturday about the man. He's believed to be in his 50s. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Life Sentences Considered in Homicide Cases

NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County prosecutors say they will not seek death sentences for two men, from Limerick and Philadelphia respectively, if they are convicted of first-degree murder in the October 2022 gunshot deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students, according to a Friday (Jan. 6, 2023) report in the Norristown Times Herald newspaper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Norristown Police announce arrest of 2 suspects in New York man's homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Norristown Police and Montgomery County District Attorney have announced the arrest of Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, both of Norristown, for second-degree murder, theft, and related charges stemming from the murder of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona of Woodhaven, N.Y. on December 17, 2022. The defendants were...
NORRISTOWN, PA

