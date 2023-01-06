Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
Tellus Coffee Gives Back Locally Across The Globe Through Its Coffee Beans, And Its Coffee And Vibe Are Second To NoneVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Related
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Steve Cohen sends a clear message on Twitter: The Mets don’t need Carlos Correa
Steve Cohen’s activity on social media as the Carlos Correa saga drags on is a clear message to fans in New York: The Mets don’t need the shortstop. Carlos Correa has been the recipient of two massive free agency deals this offseason. It’s just that neither of them have gone through officially. And now there’s a danger the Mets will give up on getting that second deal locked in.
Cubs Bring Back Brad Wieck, Sign Catcher Dom Nuñez
Cubs bring back Brad Wieck, add catching depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs announced a series of roster moves Friday that include bringing back lefty reliever Brad Wieck on a two-year minor-league deal. Additionally, the Cubs:. Signed Dom Nuñez to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
MLB reinstates former Braves GM after ‘lifetime ban’: Everything to know
Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated by MLB just five years after he was given a lifetime ban from the sport. John Coppolella will likely have to seek new employment elsewhere given the Braves currently have Alex Anthopoulos as their general manager, but new opportunity awaits.
Trevor Bauer ‘no longer’ a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers have finally announced what they plan to do about Trevor Bauer. According to an official statement from the Dodgers, they have decided to part ways with Bauer and designate him for assignment. “The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated,...
Did Sean Payton screw the Broncos out of hiring him while addressing recent rumors? (Video)
Sean Payton addressed recent coaching rumors about him on FOX’s NFL pregame show, but did so in a very strategic way. The NFL coaching carosuel is already spinning, but the speed is about to pick up. One of the hottest names on the coaching market is former New Orleans...
Mets, Yankees take different paths as Carlos Correa saga drags on
Carlos Correa is the tether who connects my two biggest stories in New York baseball as 2023 begins: 1. Just how far will Steve Cohen go financially and temperamentally in trying to win a title in 2023? 2. Just how good are Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe? Cohen did not feel a $360 million payroll differentiated the 2023 Mets from the 2022 version, since he was just retaining Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, and replacing Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassit and Taijuan Walker with Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. So, he came to agreement on a 12-year, $315 pact with Correa —...
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. resuming baseball activities
Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to be ready to participate in spring training, can rejoin the Padres on April 20
3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why
Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Sean McVay can go out with a huge favor for the 49ers and his old buddy Kyle Shanahan
If Sunday's game is Sean McVay's last as Rams coach, he could go out doing a huge solid for longtime buddy Kyle Shanahan.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
San Francisco 49ers head coach explains when he realized Brock Purdy was special
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL after winning nine straight. Rookie Brock Purdy has been
FanSided
304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0