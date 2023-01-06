ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets

Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Steve Cohen sends a clear message on Twitter: The Mets don’t need Carlos Correa

Steve Cohen’s activity on social media as the Carlos Correa saga drags on is a clear message to fans in New York: The Mets don’t need the shortstop. Carlos Correa has been the recipient of two massive free agency deals this offseason. It’s just that neither of them have gone through officially. And now there’s a danger the Mets will give up on getting that second deal locked in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Cubs Bring Back Brad Wieck, Sign Catcher Dom Nuñez

Cubs bring back Brad Wieck, add catching depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs announced a series of roster moves Friday that include bringing back lefty reliever Brad Wieck on a two-year minor-league deal. Additionally, the Cubs:. Signed Dom Nuñez to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Trevor Bauer ‘no longer’ a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have finally announced what they plan to do about Trevor Bauer. According to an official statement from the Dodgers, they have decided to part ways with Bauer and designate him for assignment. “The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Mets, Yankees take different paths as Carlos Correa saga drags on

Carlos Correa is the tether who connects my two biggest stories in New York baseball as 2023 begins:  1. Just how far will Steve Cohen go financially and temperamentally in trying to win a title in 2023?  2. Just how good are Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe?  Cohen did not feel a $360 million payroll differentiated the 2023 Mets from the 2022 version, since he was just retaining Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, and replacing Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassit and Taijuan Walker with Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. So, he came to agreement on a 12-year, $315 pact with Correa —...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why

Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal

The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
CHICAGO, IL
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
