Carlos Correa is the tether who connects my two biggest stories in New York baseball as 2023 begins: 1. Just how far will Steve Cohen go financially and temperamentally in trying to win a title in 2023? 2. Just how good are Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe? Cohen did not feel a $360 million payroll differentiated the 2023 Mets from the 2022 version, since he was just retaining Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, and replacing Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassit and Taijuan Walker with Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. So, he came to agreement on a 12-year, $315 pact with Correa —...

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO