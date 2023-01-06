ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage Reveals If He Thinks He’d Survive in the Wild West

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
(Photo by Luca Teuchmann/WireImage)

Although he is versatile when it comes to his acting, Nicolas Cage has some thoughts about whether or not he would survive in the Wild West.

While promoting his new film, The Old Way, Nicolas Cage got on the topic of living in the Wild West. “I don’t know, that’s a tough one,” Cage explained to FOX News. “Those guys were … First of all, I enjoyed the experience of being in my first western. I was always thinking about [Charles] Bronson in the back of my mind. Not that I got close to it, but I had him there in my mind.”

Nicolas Cage then spoke about his admiration for cowboys in general. “But the first thing I want to say about the concept of the cowboy is that they were extremely intelligent. There was no television. They were reading all the time. They were reading books. These were smart guys. But the other thing is that they had a level of bravery to be able to get out to the west. To make it in those days – the pioneers and all that – going cross country.”

The actor finally shared his true thoughts about surviving in the Wild West. “To get there in the first place, you had to have the ‘true grit’ and I don’t know,” Cage declared. “I wouldn’t be able to tell you unless I found out that. I like to think I am someone who could survive, but that’s a tough environment.”

According to its IMDb description, The Old Way follows an old gunslinger and his daughter as they face the consequences of his past. He takes on the son of a man he murdered years ago, who is now seeking revenge. Starring alongside Nicolas Cage in the movie is Clint Howard and Abraham Benrubi. The film is now in theaters.

Nicolas Cage Says that the Western Genre Is Something He’s Always Admired

While continuing to speak to FOX News about The Old Way, Nicolas Cage revealed his true thoughts about the western film genre.

“The Western genre is something I’ve always admired,” Nicolas Cage shared. “I grew up watching my favorite Western performance, Charles Bronson as Harmonica in Once Up a Time in the West.”

Nicolas Cage also said that living in the west for the majority of his life made him admire the Western genre even more. “I always felt like I would be a good match for a Western. They wouldn’t be that much acting for me. I felt like I could fill those boots and wear that hat.”

Also discussing his reaction to the film and its concept, Nicolas Cage said he immediately knew that this was the role he wanted. “When the script came to me for the first time, a traditional Western script, I thought, ‘Well, yeah, I’m going to do that. You’re going to pay me to put on … and dress the way I like to dress, and wear the cowboy hat and homage some of my favorite movie stars of all time and yell? I’m there.’”

