HipHopDX.com

CeeLo Reveals Gangsta Boo & Three 6 Mafia Were Supposed To Feature On Gnarls Barkley's New Album

CeeLo Green has paid tribute to the late Gangsta Boo by posting one of their last conversations regarding new music. On Monday (January 2), CeeLo took to Instagram to share a text convo he had with Boo, who passed away on January 1. The talk between the two saw the Goodie Mob rapper asking Boo and the rest of Three 6 Mafia if they would appear on the next Gnarls Barkley album.
TENNESSEE STATE
HipHopDX.com

Uncle Murda Goes In On Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion & More On 'Rap Up 2022'

Uncle Murda has returned with his latest “Rap Up” song, this time chewing over the antics of Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion and many more in unfiltered fashion. The Brooklyn rapper continued his annual trend of recapping the biggest moments in Hip Hop culture of the past year on Saturday (December 31) with the release of “Rap Up 2022.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”

The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Embraces The Rage On New Song “Black”

Youngboy is still on his grind, and he quickly reminded us of that as we entered the new year. NBA YoungBoy just dropped his latest album, I Rest My Case, on which the opening track “Black” is a standout. Moreover, accompanied by an energetic music video, it’s Youngboy’s foray into rage music à la Playboi Carti or Yeat.
LOUISIANA STATE
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

SZA Teases ‘Kill Bill’ Video: ‘It’s What Y’all Deserve’

SZA shared a sneak peek of her upcoming music video for her new track “Kill Bill” on Thursday. The 20-second teaser starts with the R&B artist zipping up in a red leather suit — echoing Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow and black suit, which, in turn, paid homage to Bruce Lee’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Game Of Death. SZA then sheaths a katana and hops on a motorcycle, cruising under an eerie bridge before the video’s title “Kill Bill” appears on screen. The short video ends with SZA expertly slicing off the head of a dummy, leaving a trail of stuffing...
hotnewhiphop.com

Tony Yayo Thinks Video Of Gunna Leaving Jail “Wasn’t A Good First Day Out”

He spoke on the video of Gunna accepting his plea deal and admitting that YSL is a gang in court. Jury selection for the YSL RICO case is underway, and Tony Yayo has been paying attention. The G-Unit rapper, along with the remainder of Hip Hop, has tracked updates in the case against Young Thug and his purported associates. Eight people have taken plea deals, including Gunna, and Yayo questions if the “Pushin P” rapper’s first day out was a good look.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Believes Young Thug Is Being ‘Left To The Wolves’ In RICO Case

Lil Durk has shared his thought’s on Young Thug‘s current incarceration, explaining that he thinks the rapper is being targeted in the YSL RICO case. Durkio used his Instagram platform on Thursday (December 22) to call for Thugger’s freedom and asked that his followers drop a green heart emoji into the comments to show their support.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Fletcher Reacts To G Herbo’s Cheating Confession On “Caresha Please”

Yung Miami asked the father of three about his romantic past on her podcast late last year. At the same time, they also discussed her situationship with Diddy. For her final episode of 2022, Yung Miami invited G Herbo to join her on her REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please. Throughout their interview, the pair got to discussing plenty of tea, from the City Girls’ situation with Sean Combs to the 27-year-old’s bedroom preferences.
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name

Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
hotnewhiphop.com

London On Da Track’s BM Exposes Him: “Nobody Likes [Sissies] That Take Babies From Women”

Just a few weeks ago, Eboni Ivori accused her ex’s rumoured new girl, Shenseea, of allowing her son to act inappropriately towards E and London’s daughter. If you thought we were leaving baby mama drama in 2022, you’re dead wrong. This weekend, it’s Eboni Ivori chiefly stepping into the spotlight as she drags her ex, London On Da Track.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug & Gunna Sued For $1M Over Alleged Stolen Sample

Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Gunna have been accused of stealing the sample for their collaborative song “Strawberry Peels.”. According to TMZ Hip Hop Uzi, Thug and Gunna are being sued by Sun City Publishing for allegedly sampling Blackout’s 1995 song “Dim Da Lights” without permission. The rappers’ labels, Atlantic and Generation Now, as well as “Strawberry Peels” producer Wheezy, are also named in the lawsuit.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Compares Kanye West To Lucifer

The comedy legend questions why people are “contorting” themselves to make Ye’s admiration of Hitler “make sense.”. The beef between D.L. Hughley and Kanye West is well-documented. They seem unlikely to have tension, but following West’s anti-Semitic rants, Hughley came forward. The legendary comedian argued that if Kanye was a woman, he would be under conservatorship like Britney Spears.
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana Hypes Joyner Lucas Collab From Upcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’

Juelz Santana has revealed a new track featuring Joyner Lucas on his upcoming Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama, and he can’t wait for fans to hear the tune. On Thursday (January 5), the Harlem, New York native took to his Instagram Story to seemingly preview his new track with the “Stranger Things” rapper. In the video, Juelz is wearing a blue-knitted balaclava while a drill-tinged record plays in the background.
VIRGINIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream

Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.

