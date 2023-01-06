Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
CeeLo Reveals Gangsta Boo & Three 6 Mafia Were Supposed To Feature On Gnarls Barkley's New Album
CeeLo Green has paid tribute to the late Gangsta Boo by posting one of their last conversations regarding new music. On Monday (January 2), CeeLo took to Instagram to share a text convo he had with Boo, who passed away on January 1. The talk between the two saw the Goodie Mob rapper asking Boo and the rest of Three 6 Mafia if they would appear on the next Gnarls Barkley album.
HipHopDX.com
Uncle Murda Goes In On Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion & More On 'Rap Up 2022'
Uncle Murda has returned with his latest “Rap Up” song, this time chewing over the antics of Kanye West, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion and many more in unfiltered fashion. The Brooklyn rapper continued his annual trend of recapping the biggest moments in Hip Hop culture of the past year on Saturday (December 31) with the release of “Rap Up 2022.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Embraces The Rage On New Song “Black”
Youngboy is still on his grind, and he quickly reminded us of that as we entered the new year. NBA YoungBoy just dropped his latest album, I Rest My Case, on which the opening track “Black” is a standout. Moreover, accompanied by an energetic music video, it’s Youngboy’s foray into rage music à la Playboi Carti or Yeat.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
SZA Teases ‘Kill Bill’ Video: ‘It’s What Y’all Deserve’
SZA shared a sneak peek of her upcoming music video for her new track “Kill Bill” on Thursday. The 20-second teaser starts with the R&B artist zipping up in a red leather suit — echoing Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow and black suit, which, in turn, paid homage to Bruce Lee’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Game Of Death. SZA then sheaths a katana and hops on a motorcycle, cruising under an eerie bridge before the video’s title “Kill Bill” appears on screen. The short video ends with SZA expertly slicing off the head of a dummy, leaving a trail of stuffing...
Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)
On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty. Any lingering doubts...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Thinks Video Of Gunna Leaving Jail “Wasn’t A Good First Day Out”
He spoke on the video of Gunna accepting his plea deal and admitting that YSL is a gang in court. Jury selection for the YSL RICO case is underway, and Tony Yayo has been paying attention. The G-Unit rapper, along with the remainder of Hip Hop, has tracked updates in the case against Young Thug and his purported associates. Eight people have taken plea deals, including Gunna, and Yayo questions if the “Pushin P” rapper’s first day out was a good look.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Believes Young Thug Is Being ‘Left To The Wolves’ In RICO Case
Lil Durk has shared his thought’s on Young Thug‘s current incarceration, explaining that he thinks the rapper is being targeted in the YSL RICO case. Durkio used his Instagram platform on Thursday (December 22) to call for Thugger’s freedom and asked that his followers drop a green heart emoji into the comments to show their support.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher Reacts To G Herbo’s Cheating Confession On “Caresha Please”
Yung Miami asked the father of three about his romantic past on her podcast late last year. At the same time, they also discussed her situationship with Diddy. For her final episode of 2022, Yung Miami invited G Herbo to join her on her REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please. Throughout their interview, the pair got to discussing plenty of tea, from the City Girls’ situation with Sean Combs to the 27-year-old’s bedroom preferences.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name
Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
hotnewhiphop.com
London On Da Track’s BM Exposes Him: “Nobody Likes [Sissies] That Take Babies From Women”
Just a few weeks ago, Eboni Ivori accused her ex’s rumoured new girl, Shenseea, of allowing her son to act inappropriately towards E and London’s daughter. If you thought we were leaving baby mama drama in 2022, you’re dead wrong. This weekend, it’s Eboni Ivori chiefly stepping into the spotlight as she drags her ex, London On Da Track.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug & Gunna Sued For $1M Over Alleged Stolen Sample
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Gunna have been accused of stealing the sample for their collaborative song “Strawberry Peels.”. According to TMZ Hip Hop Uzi, Thug and Gunna are being sued by Sun City Publishing for allegedly sampling Blackout’s 1995 song “Dim Da Lights” without permission. The rappers’ labels, Atlantic and Generation Now, as well as “Strawberry Peels” producer Wheezy, are also named in the lawsuit.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Compares Kanye West To Lucifer
The comedy legend questions why people are “contorting” themselves to make Ye’s admiration of Hitler “make sense.”. The beef between D.L. Hughley and Kanye West is well-documented. They seem unlikely to have tension, but following West’s anti-Semitic rants, Hughley came forward. The legendary comedian argued that if Kanye was a woman, he would be under conservatorship like Britney Spears.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Hypes Joyner Lucas Collab From Upcoming ‘Gangsta Grillz’
Juelz Santana has revealed a new track featuring Joyner Lucas on his upcoming Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama, and he can’t wait for fans to hear the tune. On Thursday (January 5), the Harlem, New York native took to his Instagram Story to seemingly preview his new track with the “Stranger Things” rapper. In the video, Juelz is wearing a blue-knitted balaclava while a drill-tinged record plays in the background.
hiphop-n-more.com
Quavo Releases New Song & Video ‘WITHOUT YOU’ Dedicated To Takeoff — Watch
It feels like Hip-Hop can’t escape the untimely deaths of its artists, especially as of late. On New Years Day, Gangsta Boo passed away and last year, PnB Rock and Coolio passed away and of course, Takeoff was tragically shot dead in Houston. Quavo penned a letter to his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
