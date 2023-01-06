ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Miami

Dolphins clinch playoff berth after beating Jets 11-6

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, helping the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff berth since 2016 after squeaking by the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday.The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and then had to wait a few minutes for Buffalo to defeat New England 35-23 to make their postseason appearance official. "We're In" was displayed on the videoboard at Hard Rock Stadium.Miami will play at Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs next weekend. The AFC East rivals split the season series with each...
FanSided

Miami Dolphins advance to take on Buffalo! Playoff bound!

The Miami Dolphins limped into the final weekend of football and Skylar Thompson wasn’t great but he was smart and that was the difference. With the Dolphins needing help to make the playoffs, the team focused on their own game. Down Tua Tagovailoa and leaning on 3rd string quarterback Skylar Thompson, Miami’s defense made the plays and the offense made no mistakes.
BUFFALO, NY
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts

Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy