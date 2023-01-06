MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, helping the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff berth since 2016 after squeaking by the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday.The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and then had to wait a few minutes for Buffalo to defeat New England 35-23 to make their postseason appearance official. "We're In" was displayed on the videoboard at Hard Rock Stadium.Miami will play at Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs next weekend. The AFC East rivals split the season series with each...

