Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Dolphins clinch playoff berth after beating Jets 11-6
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Jason Sanders kicked a go-ahead 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, helping the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff berth since 2016 after squeaking by the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday.The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and then had to wait a few minutes for Buffalo to defeat New England 35-23 to make their postseason appearance official. "We're In" was displayed on the videoboard at Hard Rock Stadium.Miami will play at Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs next weekend. The AFC East rivals split the season series with each...
Sean McVay can go out with a huge favor for the 49ers and his old buddy Kyle Shanahan
If Sunday's game is Sean McVay's last as Rams coach, he could go out doing a huge solid for longtime buddy Kyle Shanahan.
Dolphins elevate Mike Glennon, Brennan Scarlett for regular-season finale vs. Jets
The Dolphins have elevated quarterback Mike Glennon and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett from the practice squad for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets.
Miami Dolphins advance to take on Buffalo! Playoff bound!
The Miami Dolphins limped into the final weekend of football and Skylar Thompson wasn’t great but he was smart and that was the difference. With the Dolphins needing help to make the playoffs, the team focused on their own game. Down Tua Tagovailoa and leaning on 3rd string quarterback Skylar Thompson, Miami’s defense made the plays and the offense made no mistakes.
Panthers GM: Coaching search won't include 'large group'
It's decision time for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper
Tennessee Titans' general manager search has begun — and Mike Vrabel has thoughts
Mike Vrabel will be involved in the biggest decision facing the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The Titans' season ended in disappointment Saturday with a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to finish the season on a seven-game losing streak and hand Vrabel his first losing record in five years as coach (7-10). Now that playoff hopes have been extinguished, focus turns to improving the team in the offseason, and the first order of business is finding a...
Officials: Damar Hamlin released from hospital
Today marks one week since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field with the Bills in their game against the Bengals
SFGate
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
Davis Webb fails to deliver miracle No. 1 seed to 49ers
Davis Webb did not give the 49ers a miracle win
