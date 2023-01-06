Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett responded to explosive comments delivered by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney that got Clowney sent home on Friday. "I want volunteers, not hostages," Garrett said, according to Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. "If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go. Go where you feel like you’re wanted, you’re loved and you can be appreciated."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO