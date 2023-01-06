Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Report: Why The Browns Fired Bernie Kosar On Sunday
Before the Cleveland Browns concluded their 2022 season, Bernie Kosar announced he was no longer working for the team. The former quarterback said Sunday morning the team fired him from his duties as a radio voice and team ambassador. "I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
Browns coaches, players respond to Jadeveon Clowney: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went scorched Earth on Thursday in an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and it dominated the day in Berea after the Browns sent him home before practice. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin discussed his comments as did Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett and others.
The curious case of Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney has stirred a pot, whether it was intentional or not, and may be ending his time with the Browns on a truly sour note.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers vs. Browns: What they're saying in Cleveland after 28-14 loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not headed to the playoffs. But their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns had nothing to do with keeping ruining any postseason dreams. Both teams head into the offseason trending in different directions after the Browns’ 28-14 loss Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers began the...
Sean McVay can go out with a huge favor for the 49ers and his old buddy Kyle Shanahan
If Sunday's game is Sean McVay's last as Rams coach, he could go out doing a huge solid for longtime buddy Kyle Shanahan.
Yardbarker
Browns' Myles Garrett responds to explosive Jadeveon Clowney comments
Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett responded to explosive comments delivered by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney that got Clowney sent home on Friday. "I want volunteers, not hostages," Garrett said, according to Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. "If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go. Go where you feel like you’re wanted, you’re loved and you can be appreciated."
Browns Reportedly Cut Ties with Bernie Kosar for $19,000 Browns-Steelers Bet
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly cut ties with former quarterback and radio personality Bernie Kosar. The reason? He placed a sizable bet on Sunday’s Browns-Steelers game, which concluded the regular season. Kosar was pulled from the team’s pre-game radio broadcast after the team learned that he placed a $19,000...
Browns Injury Alert: LB Reggie Ragland ruled out for rest of matchup vs. Steelers
After losing both running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Denzel Ward for the remainder of this matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, linebacker Reggie Ragland has also been ruled out for the Cleveland Browns. This comes after the Browns have already placed a massive five linebackers on Injured Reserve this season as well.
Davis Webb fails to deliver miracle No. 1 seed to 49ers
Davis Webb did not give the 49ers a miracle win
