Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Report: Why The Browns Fired Bernie Kosar On Sunday

Before the Cleveland Browns concluded their 2022 season, Bernie Kosar announced he was no longer working for the team. The former quarterback said Sunday morning the team fired him from his duties as a radio voice and team ambassador. "I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers vs. Browns: What they're saying in Cleveland after 28-14 loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not headed to the playoffs. But their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns had nothing to do with keeping ruining any postseason dreams. Both teams head into the offseason trending in different directions after the Browns’ 28-14 loss Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers began the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett responds to explosive Jadeveon Clowney comments

Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett responded to explosive comments delivered by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney that got Clowney sent home on Friday. "I want volunteers, not hostages," Garrett said, according to Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. "If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go. Go where you feel like you’re wanted, you’re loved and you can be appreciated."
CLEVELAND, OH

