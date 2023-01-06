In a recent interview with the “LaunchLeft” podcast, Oscar-nominated actress Rooney Mara revealed that she had her own nightmare on Elm Street while producing the 2010 remake of the iconic slasher film, calling it “not a good experience.” “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it,” Mara said. “It wasn’t the best experience making it and I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, that I don’t want to act unless I’m doing stuff that I feel like I have to do. So after making that film, I kind of decided, ‘Ok, I’m just not going to act anymore unless it’s something that I feel that way about.’” But David Fincher changed all that. According to Mara, the thriller director helped change her mind when he mentored her and set her career on an upward trajectory by casting her in The Social Network, and then The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which would earn Mara her first Oscar nod.Read it at Variety

14 MINUTES AGO