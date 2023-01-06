Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Rooney Mara: I Wanted to Quit Acting After ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Remake
In a recent interview with the “LaunchLeft” podcast, Oscar-nominated actress Rooney Mara revealed that she had her own nightmare on Elm Street while producing the 2010 remake of the iconic slasher film, calling it “not a good experience.” “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it,” Mara said. “It wasn’t the best experience making it and I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, that I don’t want to act unless I’m doing stuff that I feel like I have to do. So after making that film, I kind of decided, ‘Ok, I’m just not going to act anymore unless it’s something that I feel that way about.’” But David Fincher changed all that. According to Mara, the thriller director helped change her mind when he mentored her and set her career on an upward trajectory by casting her in The Social Network, and then The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which would earn Mara her first Oscar nod.Read it at Variety
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
A warning - this episode contains explicit language. HOLMES: NPR's Books We Love is full of stories. The feature rounds up fiction and nonfiction of many different kinds, and it gives you lots of ways to find what you might love, too. Today, we're diving into the category of realistic fiction - the stories that may not be literally true, but they feel true to the worlds that people encounter when they walk out the door. I'm Linda Holmes, and today, we're talking about realistic fiction we loved on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR. Joining me today are two correspondents from NPR's culture desk. First, we have Neda Ulaby. Hey, Neda.
NPR
The best and worst of irresistible 'best of' lists
We are now nearing the end of list season - you know, that stretch of time between the end of one year and the beginning of the next where every publication puts out their best-of lists from their previous years - you know, best albums, movies, books, whatever. And there's also a list of things to come in the next year. There is something almost irresistible about these kinds of lists, no matter the topic. You know, there's usually some grumbling from fans about who and what got left off or who or what got included.
NPR
RASCOE: That's Deena Mohamed. Her graphic novel is called "Shubeik Lubeik." Thanks so much for talking with us.
MOHAMED: Hi. Thank you for having me. RASCOE: So tell us about this world that you've created in the book, where wishes are real things. They've been regulated. There are different classes of them. MOHAMED: So the concept of "Shubeik Lubeik" is it's a world where you can buy and...
NPR
Author Talia Hibbert talks new YA romance novel
NPR's Andrew Limbong talks with Talia Hibbert about her new young adult romance novel, Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute. The new novel "Highly Suspicious And Unfairly Cute" tells the story of two Black teenagers, Celine and Brad. They're ambitious high achievers who used to be best friends once upon a time. But that all changed because of, well, you know, high school. Celine embraced being a self-proclaimed weirdo, and Brad went on to be a star soccer player and one of the most popular guys in school. Needless to say, the two don't have the easiest relationship. And so when they both get accepted into a prestigious survival course, they are stuck in the woods with an ex-best friend who is, as the title suggests, both highly suspicious and unfairly cute. The book is written by New York Times bestselling author Talia Hibbert, and she joins us from Nottingham, England to talk more about it.
NPR
Find your authentic personal brand
How do people see you? What are you known for? Personal brand and networking coach Lynda Peralta explains how to effectively communicate your ethos and identity on social media and beyond.
NPR
Esteban Castillo's 'Chicano Bakes' is a panadería in a book
And finally today, if you have a sweet tooth, then we've got a cookbook for you. It's called "Chicano Bakes" by Esteban Castillo. He's a food blogger who started cooking in college when he'd get homesick for Mexican food. But he had just one problem - following his mother's instructions.
