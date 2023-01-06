ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin No Longer Needs Breathing Tube, Is Speaking & Facetiming With Teammates

By Brady Cox
 3 days ago

Some great news on the Damar Hamlin situation.

The Buffalo Bills safety who suffered from cardiac arrest on Monday night after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, no longer needs a breathing tube, and was speaking to various teammates on Facetime this morning.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared:

“This is amazing: For the first time, Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime.

The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime.

Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told.”

After watching this unfold on live TV, this is awesome news, considering Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice following the terrifying situation.

Hamlin has made some significant strides over the past couple of days.

First, we learned that he was “neurologically intact:”

“Amazing news: Buffalo Bills announce Damar Hamlin is neurologically intact. He is showing extremely positive signs toward recovery from critical condition due to cardiac arrest.”

And yesterday, we learned that he was able to write messages to the doctors, as he still had the breathing tube in.

And the first thing he asked was:

“Did we win?”

The doctors responded:

“Yes, you won the game of life.”

Although we continue to receive great news on Hamlin, please continue to keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Damar Hamlin Shares Photo Of Himself Cheering On The Buffalo Bills From His Hospital Room

You love to see this. One of the most inspiring stories to come out of the NFL in quite awhile has been watching the country rally around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after the scary scene from this past week’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati, when Damar suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. The Bills safety had to be revived on the field, and was then transported to the hospital. The game was postponed […] The post Damar Hamlin Shares Photo Of Himself Cheering On The Buffalo Bills From His Hospital Room first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
