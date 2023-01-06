Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
House Republicans release counter report on Jan. 6 security failures at Capitol
House Republicans have released a counter-report to the Jan. 6 committee's findings identifying security failures at the U.S. Capitol before the riot began.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Republican 'Traitors' Over Omnibus Bill
Several House Republicans have criticized their counterparts in the Senate for working to pass the spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.
Brandon Williams sworn in by Kevin McCarthy after helping him win House speaker vote
Washington – U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams took the oath of office today to become Central New York’s newest member of Congress after the most historic election for House speaker in a century. The election went to multiple ballots for the first time since 1923 before Kevin McCarthy won...
Florida in the House! Our lawmakers front and center in the anti-McCarthy revolt | Opinion
Floridians have been at the center of the vortex swirling in the U.S. House. No surprise there, says the Editorial Board.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Trump rival and renowned U.S. House member Jamie Raskin has been diagnosed with cancer
Jamie Raskin, a well-known Democratic legislator in the United States who presided over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that he had been given a cancer diagnosis.
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Estate of Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 riot files lawsuit against former President Trump
The estate of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has filed a wrongful death suit ahead of the two-year anniversary of the riot at the United States Capitol.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Lawmakers urged to table legislation that would prevent anyone who engaged in 'insurrection' from holding office
Editor's Note: The headline and the blurb have been slightly edited for better reading. The words "to be barred" were conflicting with the rest of the story. Legislation that could prevent anyone who engaged in January 6 insurrection from holding office, whether federal or state, has been proposed by lawmakers.
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6
Michael Fanone blasted the scant GOP attendance at a Jan. 6 remembrance ceremony at the Capitol. "It's an embarrassment for their party, and it's disgraceful behavior," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. Multiple outlets reported that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only GOP lawmaker at the Friday event. Former DC Metropolitan...
Convicted Capitol Rioter Announces Run for Congress
A convicted Jan. 6 rioter who spent three months behind bars for storming Congress is now running for a seat in the very building he attacked in a failed attempt to disrupt Joe Biden’s certification as president-elect. Onetime West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans—who livestreamed himself during the Capitol riot while yelling, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”— announced his congressional bid on Friday, the second anniversary of the attack by a pro-Trump mob. “There’s just one thing to do,” Evans, who is running as a Republican, said in a statement. “Let’s hit the campaign trail, listen to our constituents, and set our sights on Capitol Hill. Thank you and God bless America.”
The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker deal slowly coming together
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. The House heads into a fourth day in search of a Speaker after Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California on Thursday lost a historic 11th ballot as some 20…
Late Capitol Officer's Fiancee Sues Donald Trump And 2 Convicted Rioters
Brian Sicknick died shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol two years ago.
NYC Rep. Torres tells WINS: Right-wing forces that caused US Capitol riot 'alive and well'
Two years to the day that a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to try and stop the certification of the 2020 election, Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres recalled the “sense of shock and confusion” he felt and said he fears it could happen again.
Editorial cartoons for Jan. 8, 2023: House GOP tries (and tries) to elect a speaker
After four days and 15 tries, California Republican Kevin McCarthy captured a majority of votes from his fractious caucus to become Speaker of the House of Representatives. McCarthy’s ordeal dominates this week’s editorial cartoon gallery. Clown imagery makes several appearances: in the lead cartoon by Nick Anderson of...
With House speaker elected on 15th try, Warren County’s new congressman is finally sworn-in
It took four extra days, but Republican Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Rob Menendez finally took their seats Saturday as New Jersey’s newest congressmen. Kean, the son of former Gov. Tom Kean, and Menendez, the son of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, were sworn into office by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California shortly after he was elected speaker on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning. It was the first time in 100 years that the majority party failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and back in 1923 it took nine rounds of voting to break the deadlock.
