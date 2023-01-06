Read full article on original website
Troopers seize 29 guns during drug investigation into Central NY man
A Madison County, New York, man is facing 16 felony charges after police seized more than two dozen firearms from his home, state troopers said Friday. Thomas R. Butts, 37, was charged with with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 15 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 22 counts of first-degree failure to safely store firearms.
Police chase leads to Cicero man’s arrest and recovery of illegal handgun
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he led police on a chase into Cicero and was found with an illegal handgun. Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Webb arrested 31-year-old Marshall Wright of Cicero while he was on patrol just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 8 after he witnessed […]
Police pursue vehicle on Interstate 81, 690 and through Eastwood, find it abandoned
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police pursued a car through sections of Syracuse, including on interstates 81 and 690 and through the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday night, police said. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people possibly armed with guns inside, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police Department.
urbancny.com
Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave
On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police: Homicide Reported on Sunset Avenue
On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at around 11:43 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 27-year-old male who was shot in the chest and a 24-year-old male shot in the leg. Both males were transported to...
Syracuse police officer on paid leave after firing shotgun in apartment, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation after he fired a shotgun in an apartment complex, police said Friday. Officer Ahmad Bradley was off-duty Wednesday in his Kimbrook Manor apartment in Clay when the gun fired, Onondaga County...
Utica man takes wife hostage, barricades in bedroom before police end standoff
Utica, N.Y. — A Utica man has been charged after taking his wife hostage before engaging in a hours-long standoff with police, officials said. Police were called around 12:45 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Linwood Place for a report of a man armed with a shotgun and knife, Utica police said in a news release on Friday.
WKTV
Florida man facing gun, drug charges following traffic stop in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Rome on Jan. 5. The car was stopped on the 400 block of North George Street around 1 p.m. Police say the driver, 42-year-old Jessica Reed, of Rome, was driving with a suspended license. Officers also...
whcuradio.com
Suspect in Ithaca shooting in jail after leading police on chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One man is in jail after leading authorities on a chase in Ithaca. Ithaca Police observed a suspect in a recent shooting driving on Elmira Road around 1:00 p.m. Friday. 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, did not pull over when authorities attempted a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody without incident after authorities conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Seven Mile Drive. Hargrove was arrested and charged with felony weapons possession and 1st degree burglary, a violent felony, stemming from a December 30th shooting on Chestnut Street. Hargrove also had active arrest warrants with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $200,000 bail. Additional charges are anticipated.
WKTV
Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
Woman, 3 teens accused of critically injuring 54-year-old man in stabbing attack
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed by a woman and three teens in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue, according to a news release from the Syracuse police.
WKTV
Mohawk Police investigating after student sends threatening messages to another
Mohawk, N.Y.-- Police in Mohawk are investigating a Jarvis Middle School student after a threatening message was sent to another student. The investigation began after a resident in the village contacted the police department about another student at the school receiving those messages. Working with school administration, they were able to quickly identify who sent those messages. According to Mohawk Police, During the course of the investigation, a handgun style BB gun was seized. The department says there is no known, immediate threat to the student body at this time.
cnycentral.com
Off-duty Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment complex, now on paid leave
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse Police Officer is now on paid administrative leave after firing his gun in his apartment complex in the Town of Clay, according to a police spokesperson. Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed that Officer Ahmad Bradley, after graduating from the Syracuse Police Academy in December of...
Man accidentally shoots himself while hunting in CNY, deputies say
Remsen, N.Y. -- A man accidentally shot himself while hunting in Oneida County Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1 p.m., deputies received a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the woods off Old Stage Road in the town of Remsen, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The man was walking to the nearest road, deputies said.
Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family
MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
27-year-old man dead after North Side shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night, police said. At 11:43 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue where they found two men shot, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. The...
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
cnycentral.com
Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges
New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
