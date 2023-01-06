ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

More than 1,200 affordable multi-family housing units expected to be completed before 2025

By Jordan Good
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the 2022 HomeCOS update, 1,703 affordable multi-family units are under construction or expected to start construction in Colorado Springs. In a report, 1,236 units are expected to be completed before 2025, and 467 of those units will be a tax credit for next year.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, “HomeCOS, Housing Our Future” is a comprehensive affordable, and attainable housing plan in an effort to support Mayor Suthers' obstacle to building, preserving, and creating opportunities in buying one thousand units every year. The city met that goal by supporting 1,057 affordable units.

Affordable housing is defined as "in which individuals are not paying more than 30% of their income for rent or mortgage, including utilities," the city said.

This latest update also notes that the price of housing in Colorado Springs is continuing to increase. The average median single family home price increased 6.5% in the last year, and the average asking rent for a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment increased by 6.4%.

Essential homeownership and preservation efforts funded by the Community Development Division, according to the city:

  • Brothers Redevelopment rehabilitating 106 units in 2022 for low-income households
  • Most of whom are seniors
  • The Colorado Springs Housing Authority preserving and converting two of its existing single-family homes into fully accessible units
  • Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and Rocky Mountain Community Land Trust assisting 13 low-income households in becoming homeowners

Another effort is supporting Sunshine Home Share, which focuses on helping people aged 55 and up to stay in their homes. The organization matches those individuals with someone who can provide supportive services such as lawn mowing and companionship, in exchange for affordable rent.

The Affordable and Attainable Multi-Family Fee Rebate Program was launched by the Community Development Division with the Colorado Springs Utilities in 2022.

You can learn more about the program and its efforts here .

Crystal Hubbard
3d ago

what happens with that. most of these housing units are run by companys that not trained correctly to run any of these governmentally owned housing units the end up going to s***. I am living in a senior living on North academy. it's called traditions at Colorado springs. The building has only been here 5 years. and it looks like it's been in here for 10 years. they hire inexperienced workers, such as leasing agents was very little or any experience. they don't clean they just let the properties go to crap. and most of these properties that are being built are supported by El Paso county. I can guarantee you after maybe the first two years but government is very aware of their properties. but they don't come to these properties to look at the decline and properties because of improper or unexperienced management, maintenance, this traditions at Colorado springs is molded already. they won't be honest they never pay their bills and the community has to pay for it.

