Failure to appear warrant issued for driver involved in injury accident
NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant with bond endorsed at $30,000 is issued for Shawn Michael Dewell, 24, Blackwell. Dewell reportedly failed to appear for court on Jan. 6. He is facing felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and causing accident with out...
Four face drug trafficking charges in connection to Braman marijuana facility
NEWKIRK — Four people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with search warrants that were conducted at the medical marijuana facility in Braman last year. Wei Ming Jiang, 63, Marianne QI Jiang, 56, May Lam, 52, all of Ponca City, and Hongrui Qian, 32, Liverpool, Cailf., are all facing charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, cultivation of controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic and cultivate marijuana and procuring or offering false instruments to be filed.
Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
