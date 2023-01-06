Read full article on original website
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
2 bald eagles photographed in Alcoa
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
‘Snowlene’: Winners of Tennessee snowplow naming contest unveiled
After two months of voting, the four snowplows that will clear roads across Tennessee have some quirky new names.
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in Sevierville
Everything is bigger in Texas. Or so we all think. However, that will no longer be the case in May when Buc-ee's will open the world's largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
Tennessee puppies that survived house fire taken to West Virginia shelter
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) took in a litter of puppies that survived a Tennessee house fire and have parvo. Once the pups’ illness was discovered, the rural Tennessee shelter they were initially taken to could not care for them. Originally four puppies were supposed to come to Charleston’s shelter, the […]
Dutch Bros Coffee to open in Morristown, Sevierville
Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Knoxville area location Wednesday, Jan. 11 along W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
thesmokies.com
21 best restaurants in Sevierville TN [2023]
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. On the map, the West Prong of the Little River divides Sevierville from Pigeon Forge. It’s...
Did you win? Unclaimed Knoxville Powerball ticket worth $150K
A Knoxville Powerball ticket tripled winnings last night from $50,000 to $150,000. It was sold at a Knoxville gas station.
LeConte Lodge accepting job applications for 2023
If your dream is to work off the grid in the Great Smoky Mountains, it may finally be coming true. LeConte Lodge has opened their application for the 2023 season positions.
Kingsport Times-News
Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'
Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 6-8
This is the first week of the new year so take the time to have fun without having to pay a lot of money. As we continue in the winter season, here are some opportunities to go to free events this weekend.
“Most Haunted Place In Tennessee”- 5 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night
Tennessee is a state with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape, which makes it a hotspot for paranormal activity. From haunted hotels and abandoned mansions to creepy cemeteries and ghostly battlefields, there are plenty of spooky places to visit in the Volunteer State. Here are seven of the most haunted places in Tennessee:
Tennessee spring turkey quota hunt application window open
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says "now is the time" to apply for the 2023 Wildlife Management Area spring turkey quota hunt
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tennessee.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
