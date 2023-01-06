ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee puppies that survived house fire taken to West Virginia shelter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) took in a litter of puppies that survived a Tennessee house fire and have parvo. Once the pups’ illness was discovered, the rural Tennessee shelter they were initially taken to could not care for them. Originally four puppies were supposed to come to Charleston’s shelter, the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

21 best restaurants in Sevierville TN [2023]

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. On the map, the West Prong of the Little River divides Sevierville from Pigeon Forge. It’s...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE

