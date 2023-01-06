ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Representative Speaks Out On Speaker Stalemate

 3 days ago
The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives remained without a speaker Friday evening, even though more than a dozen of the conservatives who had been opposing GOP nominee Kevin McCarthy all week switched their votes in his favor.

One of those who flipped was the newest member of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, Josh Brecheen of the 2nd district.

In an interview Friday morning, prior to announcing his change of heart, Brecheen explained that his opposition to McCarthy wasn’t personal, but based on his desire to rein in spending.

He said the recent trend, under both Democratic and Republican leadership to lump all appropriations into one massive omnibus bill, crafted by a select few, has helped push the national debt to more than $31 trillion and has to end.

“A person's history is the greatest predictor of the future,” said Brecheen. “For the last 10 years [McCarthy’s] been a part, in leadership--Republican party--of agreeing to omnibus spending that's bloated, it’s the debt loading.”

But McCarthy was apparently able to guarantee Brecheen and more than a dozen others that, on his watch, appropriations will not be the status quo.

“After days of intense deliberations, I cast my vote today for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker," Brecheen said in a statement, "After he agreed to conservative reforms to how the House of Representatives operates.”

Brecheen said the rules will allow rank and file members to offer amendments to spending bills, something that isn't allowed now.

“This was a fight that had to be picked,” Brecheen said Friday morning. “It’s uncomfortable. I don’t want to be the guy that people look at and go, 'What are you doing?’ But I know my conscience is aggrieved, and if we don’t take a stand, we’re going to continue the omnibus flow of spending that's bankrupting our country.”

The House is scheduled to reconvene at 10:00 pm ET Friday for a 14th ballot.

