Volume One
BE OUR GUEST: Sad House Guest Opening New Year at Forage
Sad House Guest, the local indie-rock band known for their own idiosyncratic spin on the genre, is premiering the music video for their single “Bugs In Your Brain” part of their EP of the same name which was released about one year ago. The four-piece band made up...
Volume One
$1 Million Awarded to Boys & Girls Club’s Teen Program Center
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley will receive funding to develop the Lee & Mary Markquart Center, which will house the Teen Program Center, after more than $250 million in direct spending for Wisconsin projects was approved by Congress for 2023. Both U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin...
Volume One
THROWING A RAGER: Chippewa Valley’s First Rage Room Now Open
If you haven’t heard of BreakThru Rage Rooms by now, you must be living under a rock – and we’re about to smash that rock to smithereens. Well, not actually, but if we wanted to we could take it over to BreakThru Rage Rooms (423 Wisconsin St., Eau Claire) and do it with a baseball bat, sledgehammer, crowbar, golf club … you get the idea.
Volume One
Altoona A&W will be 45th Location in the State
The long-awaited comeback of A&W in the Chippewa Valley is finally upon us: The new Altoona A&W restaurant, nestled in front of Woodman’s at 2870 Woodman Drive, is set to open Tuesday, Jan. 10. Location owners Dee and John Wells have owned and operated other successful businesses (including convenience...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff
A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Jon Thesen sentenced the 33-year-old woman on Friday after she pleaded no contest to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider. The woman also must under a mental health assessment. According to the criminal complaint, the woman punched two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and kicked another during the early morning hours of July 16.
WEAU-TV 13
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County. The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
news8000.com
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Drive slow this evening. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn & Pepin. This expires Thursday @ 6:00 AM. Overall, we had a dreary day across the Coulee Region. We didn’t move much in terms of temperatures and as a matter of fact, our high was 0nly 36° after a morning start of 33°. We won’t move much in the evening and overnight hours either. Its when we get into the afternoon hours that things start to drop again. In terms of snowfall, snow chances will continue this evening into the morning hours of your Thursday. I am not expecting a lot in terms of accumulation in our central & southern zones. Northern zones, I expect a little bit more on the 1-2″ side, and I am being nice on the 2″ part. One thing that the majority of us will see is low visibility.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday. According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
