DISCUSSION: A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn & Pepin. This expires Thursday @ 6:00 AM. Overall, we had a dreary day across the Coulee Region. We didn’t move much in terms of temperatures and as a matter of fact, our high was 0nly 36° after a morning start of 33°. We won’t move much in the evening and overnight hours either. Its when we get into the afternoon hours that things start to drop again. In terms of snowfall, snow chances will continue this evening into the morning hours of your Thursday. I am not expecting a lot in terms of accumulation in our central & southern zones. Northern zones, I expect a little bit more on the 1-2″ side, and I am being nice on the 2″ part. One thing that the majority of us will see is low visibility.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO