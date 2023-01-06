Read full article on original website
Obituary of Marlene Gettler
Marlene Gettler, 91, of Fort Scott, passed away Monday evening January 2, 2023. She was born on October 23, 1931, in Greensburg, Kansas, the daughter of Earl R. Murphy and Florence E. (Pinnick) Murphy. She married Dean Gettler on June 14, 1953, in Topeka, Kansas, and he survives of the home.
City of Uniontown Agenda for Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
___ Jess Ervin ___ Danea Esslinger ___ Josh Hartman ___ Amber Kelly ___ Bradley Stewart. Minutes of December 13, 2022 Regular Council Meeting. Treasurers Report, Monthly Transaction Report & Accounts Payables. Resolution 2023-0110-1 – 2023 GAAP Waiver. Destruction of records for 2012 and prior.
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
FS Chief of Police Retires in February
Travis Shelton, Chief of Police of the Fort Scott Police Department, will retire next month, after 26 years of service. “My retirement system provides you can retire at age 50, after 25 years service,” Shelton said. “I turn 50 in February.”. “I love Fort Scott and love working...
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
Eastern Kansas woman sentenced, must pay $500k for mistreatment of elder
A Fort Scott, Kansas, woman was sentenced by a judge after pleading no contest to a mistreatment of an elder person charge.
Local nurse takes pride in making a difference
JOPLIN, Mo. — April Willis was recognized for her genuine kindness when she received a special award. This local nurse takes pride in making a difference, inside and outside of the hospital. “I’ve always been that nurse that wants to make sure that I make a difference in the...
Armed Robbery at Stone’s Corner Casey’s
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Jasper County Detectives tell KOAM’s Shannon Becker on scene they were still gathering security footage, but early details appear about 9:45 p.m. a black male entered the store armed with a handgun.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Agenda for the FS City Commission on Jan. 10
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke M. Wells E. Woellhof K. Harrington. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of December 20th, 2022, and. special meeting of December 29th, 2022. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1327-A totaling $ (to come) C. Request to Pay – BakerTilly – $9,775.78 – Jeff...
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
Fort Scott Woman Sentenced for Elder Abuse
A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison in an elder abuse case. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder and ordered to serve 32 months in a Department of Corrections facility and has to pay more than $500,000 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
Brothers convicted in Oswego hospital scam
July Brothers Convicted in Oswego Hospital scam Two brothers were convicted for their roles in a $1.4 billion healthcare fraud conspiracy that involved billing insurers for services supposedly performed at rural hospitals, but actually carried out elsewhere, between 2015 and 2018. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, both of Miami, Florida, were found guilty for their roles in what the…
SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
Mail truck overturns, rear-ended in crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - About 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, reports of a mail truck involved in a crash just north of Carl Junction along County Road 270 alerted Jasper County Emergency 911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff's Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
