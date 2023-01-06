Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Marlene Gettler
Marlene Gettler, 91, of Fort Scott, passed away Monday evening January 2, 2023. She was born on October 23, 1931, in Greensburg, Kansas, the daughter of Earl R. Murphy and Florence E. (Pinnick) Murphy. She married Dean Gettler on June 14, 1953, in Topeka, Kansas, and he survives of the home.
fortscott.biz
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
fortscott.biz
City of Uniontown Agenda for Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
___ Jess Ervin ___ Danea Esslinger ___ Josh Hartman ___ Amber Kelly ___ Bradley Stewart. Minutes of December 13, 2022 Regular Council Meeting. Treasurers Report, Monthly Transaction Report & Accounts Payables. Resolution 2023-0110-1 – 2023 GAAP Waiver. Destruction of records for 2012 and prior.
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
koamnewsnow.com
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed
Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns
Eastern Kansas woman sentenced, must pay $500k for mistreatment of elder
A Fort Scott, Kansas, woman was sentenced by a judge after pleading no contest to a mistreatment of an elder person charge.
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
fourstateshomepage.com
You could receive $10k for donating blood
JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Blood Donor Month a time to give thanks to those who donate blood. And, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is celebrating with a special 56-Day Challenge. It encourages people to donate once every 56 days. It also gives them a chance to win up to $5,000 dollars.
fourstateshomepage.com
Local nurse takes pride in making a difference
JOPLIN, Mo. — April Willis was recognized for her genuine kindness when she received a special award. This local nurse takes pride in making a difference, inside and outside of the hospital. “I’ve always been that nurse that wants to make sure that I make a difference in the...
fortscott.biz
Agenda for the FS City Commission on Jan. 10
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke M. Wells E. Woellhof K. Harrington. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of December 20th, 2022, and. special meeting of December 29th, 2022. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1327-A totaling $ (to come) C. Request to Pay – BakerTilly – $9,775.78 – Jeff...
fourstateshomepage.com
SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Jan. 10
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING AT 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes. • Eric Bailey – Road & Bridge...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
kggfradio.com
fourstateshomepage.com
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
