After modest scoring efforts in Gonzaga’s past three games against Division I opponents, Hickman came through with a career-high 20 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 13 seconds left to help the Bulldogs secure their third conference win. Hickman scored just 13 total points in games against Montana, Pepperdine and San Francisco, making just 6 of 19 shots in those games. Efficiency wasn’t an issue for the sophomore point guard on Saturday as Hickman made his first four shots and finished 7 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. Hickman also had two rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO