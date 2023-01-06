ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Nolan Hickman scores career-high 20 points, drills late 3 to lift Gonzaga over Santa Clara

After modest scoring efforts in Gonzaga’s past three games against Division I opponents, Hickman came through with a career-high 20 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 13 seconds left to help the Bulldogs secure their third conference win. Hickman scored just 13 total points in games against Montana, Pepperdine and San Francisco, making just 6 of 19 shots in those games. Efficiency wasn’t an issue for the sophomore point guard on Saturday as Hickman made his first four shots and finished 7 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. Hickman also had two rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

Zoom Diallo visiting Gonzaga for Portland game

In the three decades Tim Kelly has coached high school boys basketball in Washington, he says he's never had a player quite like Zoom Diallo. Diallo, a 6-foot-4 junior combo guard at Curtis High School, is taking an official visit to Gonzaga for the Bulldogs' home game vs. Portland on January 14. ...
SPOKANE, WA
chatsports.com

Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington State Senator honoring Central Valley High School student this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State Senator will honor a Central Valley High School student on Monday for winning a national essay contest. Senator Mike Padden (R- Spokane Valley) is honoring Lucy He, who won the Chinese American History Month essay contest. Lucy will get a legislative ticket of appreciation during Central Valley’s Board meeting Monday night at 6:30 p.m....
WASHINGTON STATE
idahoednews.org

North Idaho College leaders urged trustees to reinstate Swayne

Last month, two top North Idaho College administrators urged trustees to reinstate President Nick Swayne, in an attempt to preserve the college’s accreditation. Two days later, trustees took a different path. They instead voted to hire a new interim president, former NIC administrator Gregory South, while keeping Swayne on paid administrative leave. It means the college is on the hook to pay both South and Swayne — at a combined annual salary of $465,000.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Another round of rain on Monday – Matt

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon, and more rain is on the way for Monday. Snow levels will lower below 3000 feet on Monday evening, which will lead to some snow or wintry mix around the region. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in places like Newport, Spirit Lake, Metaline, Sandpoint, Wilbur, Omak and Republic during this time period. The next storm arrives on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Back in the day

Marc Sas submitted this photo and note: “Felts Field Spokane. A bit of nostalgia at Spokane, Washington’s first airline passenger terminal at Felts Field (KSFF). Random visiting aircraft, probably for lunch at the Skyway Cafe. I was working for Western Aviation at the time doing line service.”. Would...
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Madison Mogen?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Madison Mogen was a 21-year-old senior when she was killed in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022. "She was the world to us," her father Ben Mogen said at a December memorial service for all four students. Mogen, who went by Maddie, was one of four...
MOSCOW, ID
huckleberrypress.com

Brothers Flooring Plus Design: Making Spokane Homeowners Dreams Come to Life

Normally people don’t want people to walk all over their work, but that is not the case with Brothers Flooring plus Design. Considered as area flooring experts, Brothers Flooring, a local flooring, and design service, has been in business since 2007. Although the business began in 2007, the storefronts...
SPOKANE, WA
NBC Bay Area

House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area

When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

