Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Rye Cove veteran educator Joy Davidson makes Teacher Spotlight
RYE COVE — A Scott County educator for just short of three decades is in this week's Teacher Spotlight.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 9
Jan. 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported news items with datelines from Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. Reading from a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date from Jan. 8, readers read that, “The social event of the new year was the reception given by Mrs. F.F. Lester, Mrs. W.F. McCad and Mrs. R.M. May at the residence of Mrs. M.G. Mahoney last Saturday evening. It was what may be termed a recherche affair, to which most of the younger set, both married and single, were invited, and most of whom attended, and every one had a most enjoyable time.”
Johnson City Press
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th Annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school's Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
Johnson City Press
Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson
UNICOI - Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson, age 59, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Burnsville, NC, Sallie is a daughter of the late Bobby Claiborne and Martha Lylann (Carpenter) Thomas. She was a member of Limestone Cove Memorial Union Church and was a homemaker who loved doing crafts and singing with her family. Her grandbabies were her life.
Johnson City Press
'The Holocaust: Bearing Witness' exhibition on display at Johnson City Public Library
Johnson City Public Library is currently hosting an exhibit about the Holocaust, the 20th century atrocity that resulted in the deaths of 6 million Jews. “The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” is set on the library’s second floor and runs through Feb. 3. The exhibit is made up of posters that chronicle, through photos and short narratives, how the Holocaust emerged and how its survivors recall the event. The featured survivors all made their homes in Tennessee after the Holocaust.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure
More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing it to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Johnson City Press
Tusculum chemistry students, faculty contribute to cancer research
GREENEVILLE — Research by undergraduate chemistry and biology students at Tusculum University into another method to treat cancer, one that would spare healthy parts of the body, will benefit from a new grant that will enable the professor guiding them to dedicate additional time to the initiative. The Appalachian...
Johnson City Press
Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins
The City of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore – a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport - will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Johnson City Press
Northeast State to offer phlebotomy classes
Starting Feb. 9, Workforce Solutions at Northeast State Community College will offer phlebotomy classes at the Kingsport, Tennessee campus this semester. “Phlebotomists specialize in drawing blood and work in hospitals, clinics, medical offices, laboratories, and public health facilities,” read the description for Northeast’s website. The occupation is expected to experience higher growth than the national average, according to Data USA.
Johnson City Press
Memorial Park Community Center set to reopen Monday
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will reopen to the public on Monday. All visitors will need to enter the facility using the Aquatics/Athletics entrance. All areas of the building will be accessible to the public with the exception of the Senior Services desk and gathering area, where repairs remain under way.
Johnson City Press
Washington County lawmakers outline legislative agendas for General Assembly
Reevaluating reading proficiency goals for students, improving vocational education and expanding insurance coverage for diagnostic tests for cancer are among the legislative priorities of state legislators representing Washington County. State Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, both say continuing to address problems of student learning losses stemming from...
Johnson City Press
Juvenile stabbed in leg during incident outside Unaka High School
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County School Department report that a juvenile was stabbed outside Unaka High School on Friday evening. A juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the upper leg and was transported to a local hospital by the Carter County Rescue Squad,...
Johnson City Press
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Johnson City Press
Parents, school officials say third grade reading law may have unintended consequences
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools and other systems across Tennessee may have to deal with the logistics of a larger-than-expected third grade for 2023-24, coupled with a smaller-than-projected fourth grade. And you might throw in possible third or fourth grade enrollment losses to private schools or homeschooling.
Johnson City Press
Dabbs’ big fourth propels Greeneville past Science Hill
GREENEVILLE — Sooner or later, a player as good as Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs is going to show up in a big way. Having a relatively quiet game, the Greene Devils senior burst onto the scene in the fourth quarter when it mattered in a nonconference basketball contest Saturday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Johnson City Press
Lady Vols shake Commodores for fifth straight win
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team is on a roll. The Lady Vols pushed their winning streak to five on Sunday with an 84-71 Southeastern Conference victory at Vanderbilt.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Hensley leads Unicoi to Upper Lakes win over Volunteer
CHURCH HILL — Grant Hensley scored 21 points for Unicoi County on Friday night as the Blue Devils notched a strong Upper Lakes Conference road win, beating Volunteer 70-46. Lucas Slagle and Kolby Jones each added 13 while Eli Johnson finished with 10 for Unicoi County.
Comments / 0