Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Sen. Manchin gets backlash for saying January 6 ‘joined the ranks of Pearl Harbor’
Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) received some backlash on Twitter over an official statement on Friday, Jan. 6.
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop
Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, is being sued for millions in connection with the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. As previously reported, Sicknick died in January 2021 after suffering two strokes following the Capitol riot, which itself was preceded by Trump’s aforementioned loss. In a statement in April of that year, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said it accepted the findings from D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, notably the determination that he had died from natural causes.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Convicted Capitol Rioter Announces Run for Congress
A convicted Jan. 6 rioter who spent three months behind bars for storming Congress is now running for a seat in the very building he attacked in a failed attempt to disrupt Joe Biden’s certification as president-elect. Onetime West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans—who livestreamed himself during the Capitol riot while yelling, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”— announced his congressional bid on Friday, the second anniversary of the attack by a pro-Trump mob. “There’s just one thing to do,” Evans, who is running as a Republican, said in a statement. “Let’s hit the campaign trail, listen to our constituents, and set our sights on Capitol Hill. Thank you and God bless America.”
Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted two federal employees and a group of Senators for a tour of the FBI facility in Clarksburg. Sen. Manchin was joined by FBI Director Christopher Wray, DOJ Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and four bipartisan Senators for a tour of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division of the FBI in Clarksburg on Thursday.
Ex-West Virginia delegate convicted in Jan. 6 riot announces official bid for Congress
A former West Virginia delegate who served prison time in connection to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol Building two years ago officially announced his bid for Congress.
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
U.S. Representative Gabriel Vasquez Representing New Mexico District Sworn In? Chaos in the House
A new congressional term began Tuesday as members of the 118th Congress were set to be sworn in while questions remain over whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can get enough votes to be elected speaker of the House.
Former West Virginia lawmaker jailed for Jan. 6 riot is running for Congress
Former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who spent three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced a bid for Congress on the second anniversary of the riot.
Late Capitol Officer's Fiancee Sues Donald Trump And 2 Convicted Rioters
Brian Sicknick died shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol two years ago.
By the numbers: The Capitol riot two years later
WASHINGTON — The largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history keeps growing two years after a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and challenged the foundations of American democracy. More than 930 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the...
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he’ll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served...
With House speaker elected on 15th try, Warren County’s new congressman is finally sworn-in
It took four extra days, but Republican Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Rob Menendez finally took their seats Saturday as New Jersey’s newest congressmen. Kean, the son of former Gov. Tom Kean, and Menendez, the son of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, were sworn into office by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California shortly after he was elected speaker on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning. It was the first time in 100 years that the majority party failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and back in 1923 it took nine rounds of voting to break the deadlock.
It's Jan. 6, the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol
One thing to watch for today is how the representatives frame the anniversary of Jan. 6. Two years ago today, rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol. Their aim was to stop Congress from certifying the electoral college count that named President Biden as Trump's successor.
