7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Warm Weather Has Totally Hosed this Illinois Snowman Competition
The recent warm weather was epic...unless you're a snowman. Thanks to the heat wave (so to speak) in the Midwest over the past few days, an Illinois snow sculpting competition is being delayed, but not by much. I saw WIFR share the sad news that the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition...
rockrivercurrent.com
Developers target spring to open building that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK — Developers say they’re targeting spring to complete a three-tenant building near the corner of Illinois 173 and Illinois 251 that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and a third business that has yet to be named. The 5,800-square-foot structure, which is in front of...
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WIFR
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
Rockford churches bless the Rock River
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area churches came together Sunday afternoon to bless the Rock River. The event has been put on by Christ the Savior Orthodox Church and Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Church for the past 10 years. “As a young priest, about 10 years ago, I remember seeing these photos in Orthodox […]
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
rockrivercurrent.com
Galaxy Hair Studio to move from Roscoe to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new hair studio with stylist suites and a spa is coming to downtown, but not in the space where coming soon signs have hung for more than a month. Signs for Galaxy Hair Studio have hung at 333 E. State St. since the lead-up to Stroll on State in late November, and the studio had announced on social media it would be moving there. However, owner Michelle Waller said the deal for that space fell through, and she has a new location nearby in downtown that she will announce soon.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, On The East Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this...
10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford
Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
Rockford, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Rockford. The Harlem High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. The Hononegah Community High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford Auburn High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Winnebago County Courthouse to partially reopen after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire broke out in the Winnebago County Courthouse’s basement in early November, and everything from hearings to offices have had to be relocated since then. Things will start to get back to normal this week. Fourth floor court rooms and the first-floor traffic court room will reopen on Monday. Access […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Bad Accident In Rockford. Extrication Required
Our personal opinions on various topics. At approximately 8:45 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W Whitman Street and N Main Street for a auto accident with extrication. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time as there was no transport to the hospital. Avoid...
MyStateline.com
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
Rockford’s Dean Lowry Could be on His Way to The Chicago Bears
Dean Lowery, former Boylan Titan and current Green Bay Packer...Could be a Chicago Bear next year. SpotTrac. On Sunday the 2022-2023 seasons for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, came to an end. The Chicago Bears lost ten in a row and didn't start Quarterback Justin Fields...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major police Presence At A Scene On The West Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Details are minimal right now. We are getting several reports of a major scene on the West side. It happened in the area of Auburn and Central. The reports have varied from 2 people dead, to a simple traffic stop. So as you can...
Minivan struck by Metra train after getting stuck on tracks in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Another vehicle hit by a Metra train after it got stuck on the tracks.This time it was on the Metra Milwaukee District west tracks in Schaumburg around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. A Metra spokesperson tells us the driver of a minivan got out safely before the van was hit.The driver was still taken to the hospital. The train passengers were transferred to another train.
