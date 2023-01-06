Read full article on original website
BBC
Johnson dismisses Bojang claims Hibs treated striker ‘worse than an animal’
Manager Lee Johnson has dismissed claims that Hibernian mistreated Momodou Bojang during his six-month loan stint. After the club announced they were using a break clause for the season-long deal, quotes attributed to the Gambian striker emerged via an African media outlet listing several grievances. It was said that he...
Tony Mowbray reveals Sunderland 'affinity' after supporting them in 1973 FA Cup final
Current boss Tony Mowbray did not let his Teesside roots stop him from backing Sunderland in 1973.
'Luke O'Nien wants to take all the penalties and free kicks!' - Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray says Luke O'Nien's confidence in his technique is sky high.
BBC
Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder leaves for MLS side Charlotte FC
Midfielder Ashley Westwood has left Burnley to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a free transfer. The 32-year-old's deal runs until 2024, with the American club having a further 12-month option on his contract. Westwood started his career with Crewe and went on to spend much of the...
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
BBC
Steve Evans: Stevenage boss extends contract until June 2025
Stevenage manager Steve Evans has extended his contract with the automatic promotion-chasing League Two club until June 2025. When the 60-year-old Scot was appointed in mid-March, Stevenage had not won in nine games and sat 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone. But they lost just two...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
BBC
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Toffees in 'bad place' but show fight for Frank Lampard - Coady
Everton defender Conor Coady says they are in "a bad place" but that they showed they are fighting for manager Frank Lampard despite defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup. Lampard and Everton went into the game under severe pressure after a 4-1 thrashing by Brighton on Tuesday left them in the Premier League drop zone.
Soccer-City's Phillips learns lesson on keeping fit- Guardiola
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said midfielder Kalvin Phillips has "improved his level" but must be in perfect condition all year, having learnt a valuable lesson after being dropped for returning overweight from the World Cup.
BBC
Didier Deschamps: France coach extends contract to 2026
Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup. He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina. Since the 54-year-old former...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter Chiefs beat Sale Sharks to keep pressure on Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs kept the pressure on Premier 15s leaders Gloucester-Hartpury as they beat Sale Sharks 35-10. Hope Rogers scored two tries with one apiece for Kate Zackary, Jodie Ounsley and Merryn Doidge, while Vicky Irwin scored Sharks' only try. Liv McGoverne put in a stellar kicking performance as she added...
SB Nation
Tottenham drawn away to Preston North End in FA Cup Fourth Round
Tottenham Hotspur have two young strikers out on loan this season. They’ve somehow managed to draw both of those clubs in the FA Cup. One day after Tottenham rolled out a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth (who feature Tottenham academy graduate Dane Scarlett), Spurs were drawn away to Preston North End (who feature Troy Parrott).
BBC
URC: Glasgow Warriors v Stormers
Glasgow have shown some real steel to build this five-match winning run they’re on, and there was a fair bit of style in the way they put Edinburgh away last time out. Warriors are unbeaten here at Scotstoun in over a year. That record is sure to come under intense examination today against the defending URC champions.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(L1) Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Mark Hughes: ‘Gianluca Vialli was a beautiful human who loved Chelsea’
The Bradford City manager has paid an emotional tribute to his former Chelsea teammate after his death at the age of 58
